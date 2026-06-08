Meet the New Crew of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11

Captain Sandy Yawn is back on the bridge, and Bravo has officially unveiled the crew for “Below Deck Mediterranean” season 11.

The new season premieres June 8 on Bravo and features a mix of returning fan favorites and fresh faces aboard M/Y Akira One as the crew navigates charter season in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

Joining Captain Sandy this season are returning yachties Aesha Scott, Nathan Gallagher, and Joe Bradley, along with several newcomers.

The cast announcement was first revealed during NBCUniversal’s Upfront presentation in New York City on May 11.

Captain Sandy Returns With Familiar Faces for ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11

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Leading the interior team is returning chief stew Aesha Scott, who enters her ninth year in yachting.

Aesha revealed that privacy is nearly impossible while living and working aboard a yacht.

“Privacy doesn’t really exist on a boat,” she said in her Bravo bio. “Cleaning a guest bathroom is probably the most privacy I’ll get.”

Nathan Gallagher also returns after becoming a fan favorite in season 10. The Irish deckhand said one of the most surprising aspects of yacht life is the friendships formed onboard.

“You can make friends with people you’d never make friends within normal life,” Nathan shared.

Joe Bradley is also back for another season. The deckhand, who speaks fluent Spanish and plays both piano and guitar, joked that the smallest tip he ever received was memorable for all the wrong reasons.

“I had a guy onboard who owned a nut packaging company, and I got a packet of nuts. They weren’t even salted,” Joe said.

Captain Sandy, meanwhile, enters her 37th year in the yachting industry. The longtime Bravo star said she still loves some of the world’s most iconic charter destinations.

“I love the south of France and the Amalfi Coast,” she shared.

New Yachties Join M/Y Akira One

Several newcomers will be joining the returning crew this season.

Chef Joy Lefaucheur arrives with 10 years of yachting experience and a larger-than-life personality.

Asked about the biggest tip she has ever received, Joy revealed, “I once received a Bitcoin, a shopping spree at Louis Vuitton with an unlimited budget, and a week at the Nobu Hotel in Cabo San Lucas.”

The interior team also includes Gen Lillie, Kat Johnston, and Kayley Smith.

Gen described one of her wildest charter experiences involving guests who consumed more than 100 bottles of champagne in just two days.

“A group I had in the BVIs went through over 100 bottles of champagne in 48 hours and jumped in shark-infested waters while drunk in the middle of the night after being told not to,” she said.

Kat offered a humorous look at life below deck.

“Working in the interior sometimes you don’t see sunlight for days. So, I basically turn into Edward Cullen,” she joked.

Kayley shared perhaps the most dramatic charter story among the newcomers.

“I did a 22-day Atlantic Ocean crossing with guests on board, and it CAUGHT FIRE!!! We were in the middle of the ocean and one step away from calling in a mayday!” she revealed.

The Deck Team Faces New Challenges in Croatia

The exterior crew will feature Cooper Dawson and Luke Brumer alongside returning bosun Nathan and deckhand Joe.

Cooper enters the season with no previous yachting experience but already appears impressed by the vessel.

“Damnnnnnn, she’s big,” he said of M/Y Akira One.

Luke, who lists fitness, health and wellness, mountain climbing, and reading among his favorite hobbies, teased a season full of growth and lessons.

Asked to summarize the charter season in three words, he replied, “Big. Lessons. Learned.”

Nathan will lead the deck team after returning from season 10, where he quickly became a fan favorite. He said one of the highlights of yacht life remains the people he meets along the way.

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Promises High-Stakes Drama

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While Bravo has not revealed exactly what challenges await the crew, several cast members hinted that season 11 will be memorable.

Gen summed up the season as “Crazy, crash out, and manbabies,” while Kat described it as “Lit, crazy, movie.”

The crew will spend the season catering to demanding charter guests while navigating long hours, close living quarters, and the personal dynamics that have become a hallmark of the franchise.

Fans will also get to see returning stars Aesha, Nathan, and Joe take on bigger leadership roles while helping the newcomers adjust to life aboard a luxury superyacht.

With a new yacht, a new destination, and a fresh crew, “Below Deck Mediterranean” season 11 is set to kick off another busy charter season under Captain Sandy’s watch.

“Below Deck Mediterranean” season 11 premieres Monday, June 8, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes will be available to stream the following day on Peacock.