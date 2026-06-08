West Wilson Denies He and Amanda Batula Were ‘Fleeing Country’ Amid ‘Summer House’ Reunion

“Summer House” star West Wilson is denying rumors that he and co-star Amanda Batula tried “fleeing the country” as the Season 10 reunion began airing on Bravo.

The couple confirmed their relationship in March 2026, just a couple months after Batula announced her split from husband Kyle Cooke. West, meanwhile, previously dated “Summer House” co-star and friend of Batula, Ciara Miller, making the situation complicated for all involved.

The drama has been playing out on the Season 10 reunion, which began airing on May 26. The same day, Wilson and Batula were seen together in a photo shared by the gossip account DeuxMoi at the airport, before they were spotted at a restaurant in Rome.

The timing, it seems, led some fans to think they were leaving the United States because the reunion began to air. Part 2 aired on June 2, while the final installment will wrap everything up on June 9.

West Wilson Defends Himself

Play

West addressed some of the online chatter about him and Batula on the June 5 episode of his “Show Me Something” podcast.

“Did you see that everyone said that, because I went to a wedding in Italy with Amanda, everyone’s like, ‘They’re fleeing the country,’” he asked co-host Sophie Cunningham. He then acknowledged that people “obviously” made that assumption before learning the truth about the wedding.

“Also, whoever took the picture of us in the customs line at the Rome airport, I know exactly what you look like. Blonde woman,” he continued. Describing the photo, he said, “It’s, like, us standing with backpacks. It’s so stupid,” before adding, “my cousin got married, so I went.”

They also addressed speculation that “West made Amanda pick up the tab” at a certain restaurant in Italy, after she was seen taking out her credit card.

Calling the attention “crazy,” Wilson added, with a laugh, “They watched her use her credit card?! I handled the flights and the hotels…how’s that sound?”

“I grew up in a house where my family split the bills,” he continued.

Bravo Addresses ‘Summer House’ Cast Rumors

As the drama continues to play out on the Season 10 reunion, Bravo is also addressing whether the network has made any decisions about the show’s cast for Season 11.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter on June 4, Bravo’s V.P. of Current Production, Josh Brown, was asked to address reports claiming Wilson may not be back, “and that producers were choosing Ciara over West.”

“I have heard reports, and everything is premature,” said Brown. “We’re still figuring out the cast. Anything that people are reading—we’re just not there yet.”

“We don’t make our decisions until later in June, officially,” Brown continued, as the show usually starts filming around the 4th of July. “We’re definitely talking about casting, and we’re obviously talking about next season a lot, but no final decisions have been made yet.”

“Every week we get closer, so yes, we are closer,” he added.

“Summer House” and its spinoff, “In the City,” both air Tuesdays on Bravo.