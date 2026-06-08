‘Top Chef’ Head Judge Tom Colicchio Announces Major Restaurant Decision Ahead of Season 23 Finale

Tom Colicchio is closing a chapter in his culinary career just days before the “Top Chef” season 23 finale airs on Bravo.

The longtime “Top Chef” judge announced on June 4 that his flagship New York City restaurant, Craft, will close later this month after 25 years in business. The announcement came as Bravo fans prepare for the season finale of the hit cooking competition, where finalists Laurence Louie, Rhoda Magbitang, and Sherry Cardoso will compete for the title.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Colicchio reflected on Craft’s impact on the restaurant industry and explained why he believes the time is right to move on.

Tom Colicchio Announces Closure of Iconic New York Restaurant Craft

Craft opened in Manhattan in 2001 and quickly became one of New York City’s most acclaimed restaurants.

“Twenty-five years after setting a new paradigm for fine dining in New York, and after a quarter of a century of three-star NYT reviews, James Beard Awards, and international acclaim, I have decided to close my flagship restaurant Craft,” Colicchio wrote on Instagram.

The chef explained that Craft’s success was built around high-quality ingredients sourced from trusted producers.

“The experiment was possible because we were in relationship with the best-of-the-best farmers, fishermen, artisans, and food producers,” he wrote.

“The ridiculous quality of their products gave us the confidence to lean into technique, to do more by doing less, knowing the ingredients would back us up.”

Colicchio also thanked the restaurant’s staff and loyal guests for helping shape Craft over the past two decades.

According to the New York Times, the restaurant’s final service will take place on June 27.

Rising Costs Influenced Tom Colicchio’s Career Decision

While reflecting on Craft’s legacy, Colicchio acknowledged that New York City’s dining landscape has changed significantly since the restaurant opened.

He cited rising lease costs in Manhattan’s Flatiron District and increasing food costs as major factors behind the decision.

“New York City has changed so much in this quarter of a century and it is time to make way for new experiments and new ideas that can compete in today’s attention economy and allow me the creative space to always grow,” he wrote.

The announcement generated an emotional response from chefs, former employees, and fans.

“You & Craft remain iconic and legendary. Thank you and your teams through the years for the hard work and dedication feeding so many of us,” wrote “Top Chef” host Kristen Kish.

A former employee added, “Thank for you everything chef. I won the lottery working at craft. Changed my life.”

Another former team member wrote, “Congrats on an iconic run, chef. Being given a shot in your restaurants changed my career, and my life.”

According to the New York Times, Colicchio will also close his neighboring Italian restaurant Vallata. However, several of his other restaurants will remain open, including Temple Court, The Bar Room at The Beekman Hotel, Small Batch, and Craftsteak Las Vegas.

‘Top Chef’ Season 23 Finale Will Crown a New Champion

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Colicchio’s announcement arrives as “Top Chef” season 23 prepares for its final episode.

Finalists Laurence Louie, Rhoda Magbitang, and Sherry Cardoso will face one last challenge as they create a four-course progressive meal inspired by people and moments that shaped their lives.

A preview released by Bravo shows host Kristen Kish revealing the challenge during a visit to Grandfather Mountain.

The finalists will also receive guidance from former “Top Chef” stars Stephanie Izard, Joe Flamm, and Sara Bradley.

Laurence will work alongside Izard, while Rhoda teams with Flamm and Sherry partners with Bradley.

The finalists also selected former season 23 competitors as sous chefs. Sherry chose Anthony, Rhoda selected Sieger, and Laurence picked Jonathan.

Each chef plans to showcase personal influences through their final menus. Laurence’s dishes are inspired by his community and family traditions, including a dim sum-inspired course. Rhoda plans to highlight Filipino flavors, while Sherry’s menu draws inspiration from her upbringing in New York and Brazil.

The “Top Chef” season 23 finale, titled “The Final Toast,” airs June 8 on Bravo.