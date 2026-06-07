‘Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy Yawn & Aesha Scott Reveal Historic First In New Season

The Bravo hit series “Below Deck Med” is back for Season 11 with several familiar faces and a franchise first, premiering on Monday, June 8 at 8/7c. Captain Sandy Yawn, Aesha Scott, Nathan Gallagher, and Joe Bradley are back for another drama-filled charter season fans won’t want to miss.

‘Below Deck Med ‘Makes History In New Season

After over a decade on Bravo airwaves, it’s hard to imagine that the “Below Deck Med” cast and crew haven’t experienced it all. However, that’s not the case as Season 11 brings a first for the hit yachting franchise.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Yawn and Scott revealed that the upcoming season makes “Below Deck” history. Gallagher leaves the yacht in between charters to be with his girlfriend, Gael Cameron, and their new baby boy. Cameron and Gallagher’s son, Kayden, was born in June 2025, just weeks before filming for the new season began.

“The fact that we were able to do that for him was great. Every time I saw Nathan, he seemed very excited to see his family, but when he would come back, he was very tired!” the captain shared with the outlet.

Never in history has a crew member been allowed to spend time off the yacht with family in between charters. There has never been a time when fans have seen a crew member interact with their family so up close and personal, either.

“It was important that Nathan got to see his son. As far as his job, how many people get to do that? Not many. So the fact that we were able to do that for him was great,” Yawn expressed.

Splitting time between his family and his job as bosun wasn’t easy for Gallagher. Yawn warned fans will see him struggle to balance it all this season. The captain admitted she wasn’t sure if allowing him to leave the yacht was the best thing for Gallagher personally or professionally.

Scott also weighed in on the historic first, giving her friend mad props for “juggling both.” The chief stew insisted that being a yachtie is hard enough without the added pressure Gallagher had with a new baby.

“I cannot imagine being that needed at work while your heart is with your child and partner, especially when that partner is solo parenting and finding it difficult. I don’t know how he did it,” Scott declared.

What Else Can Fans Expect From ‘Below Deck Med’ Season 11?

The captain and chief stew warned fans are in for one roller coaster ride of a season. Fans will recall Season 10 ended with a major rift between best pals Gallagher and Bradley. Nothing has changed between them.

In fact, Scott told Us Weekly that fans shouldn’t expect the two men to reignite their bromance anytime soon. Scott’s pretty confident their falling out is for good.

After over a five-year hiatus, Hannah Ferrier returns to “Below Deck Med”. The last time she was on the show was when Yawn fired her during Season 5, causing a major feud between the two women.

Ferrier and Yawn have since reconciled and have a full-circle moment on the new season. “Having her there was wonderful,” Yawn said of Ferrier being on-screen again. It was a sentiment echoed by Scott, who has remained close friends with Ferrier since they met on “Below Deck Med” Season 4.

There will be plenty of crew romances, crew drama, and guest chaos to keep fans entertained all season long, too. Cooper Dawson, Gen Lillie, Chef Joy Lefaucheur, Kat Johnston, Kayley Smith, and Luke Brumer round out the “Below Deck Med” Season 11 cast.