Who Gets Eliminated Tonight on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2026 Premiere Night 2 Spoilers – LIVE

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 is in full swing, with night one of the two-night premiere already sending one contestant home. During night one, all eight male contestants and their pro partners hit the ballroom floor, and unfortunately, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Conner Leavitt and new DWTS pro Adele Zaikman went home.

Hopefully, there won’t be any more technical difficulties on day 2, where the eight female contestants and their pros will showcase their moves. Like the previous night, the women will be dancing to No. 1 hit songs from the year they were born, and there will be another elimination.

Here are your DWTS spoilers for day 2 of premiere night, including who goes home based on the judges’ scores and the fans’ vote.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE POST WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

Female Contestants Make Their Debut on DWTS Premiere Night 2

ABC DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Premiere: Night One” – The male celebrities take the ballroom floor, each performing to a No. 1 song from the year they were born, with one eliminated at the end of the night. TUESDAY, SEPT. 15 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless)

Day 2 of premiere week of “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 will see all eight female contestants and their pro partners take the ballroom floor to showcase the routines they have been practicing for weeks. Here’s a reminder of the eight female contestants and their pros:

Tatyana Ali & Jan Ravnik

Giada De Laurentiis & Alan Bersten

Jenna Dewan & Val Chmerkovskiy

Amber Glenn & Pasha Pashkov

Maura Higgins & Mark Ballas

Ciara Miller & Brandon Armstrong

Ciara Miller & Brandon Armstrong

Julia Stiles & Ezra Sosa

Judges: Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough

September 16 Live Recap: Week 1

ABC DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Premiere: Night One” – The male celebrities take the ballroom floor, each performing to a No. 1 song from the year they were born, with one eliminated at the end of the night. TUESDAY, SEPT. 15 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Frank Micelotta)



Tatyana Ali & Jan Ravnik

ABC DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing “with the Stars stars Jan Ravnik and Tatyana Ali. (Disney/Andrew Eccles)

Song: “Knock on Wood” by Amii Stewart

Type of Dance: Jive

Feedback: Carrie Ann called Tatyana’s first dance “a rough start” and “rushed” but believed that if she makes it back next week, she’ll definitely improve; both Bruno and Derek agreed.

Carrie: 4

Derek: 4

Bruno: 4

Final Score: 12/30

Amber Glenn & Pasha Pashkov

ABC DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars stars Pasha Pashkov and Amber Glenn. (Disney/Andrew Eccles)

Song: “Smooth” by Santana ft. Rob Thomas

Type of Dance: Cha-cha

Feedback: The judges were all impressed by Amber, although they want to see her use better technique and “refine” her footwork. Carrie Ann called it an “amazing performance” and wants to see the pro figure skater lean more on her partner, reminding her that she’s not dancing alone.

Carrie: 6

Derek: 6

Bruno: 6

Final Score:18/30

Ciara Miller & Brandon Armstrong

Song: “Exhale (Shoop Shoop)” by Whitney Houston

Type of Dance: Foxtrot

Feedback: Bruno called her moves “sophisticated and elegant” but wanted her to do better with her control, especially with her arms. Carrie Ann was moved to tears hearing Ciara’s story, and told her to “believe in herself.”

Carrie: 5

Derek: 5

Bruno: 5

Final Score:15/30

Giada De Laurentiis & Alan Bersten

Song: “Venus” by Shocking Blue

Type of Dance: Tango

Feedback: Carrie Ann “liked it a lot,” especially for someone who has never danced in her life, while Derek shared that it “wasn’t a bad first dance” and added that it was “a little fragile.”

Carrie: 6

Derek: 5

Bruno: 5

Final Score:16/30

Julia Stiles & Ezra Sosa

ABC DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars stars Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa. (Disney/Andrew Eccles)

Song: “9 to 5” by Dolly Parton

Type of Dance: Quickstep

Feedback: Derek jokingly told Andy Cohen to “eat it” after the Bravo host’s comments about Julia not being the best dancer. He was really impressed by her dance, calling it “beautiful and fantastic.” Carrie Ann called the dance “really clean,” but the judges wanted her to work on her arm work.

Carrie: 6

Derek: 6

Bruno: 6

Final Score:18/30

Maura Higgins & Mark Ballas

Song: “Black Velvet” by Alannah Myles

Type of Dance: Foxtrot

Feedback: Bruno called Maura’s dance “seductive” and shared that it showed how hard she worked. Carrie Ann called it “mesmerizing” and “wonderful.” Derek shared that Maura’s performance was “everything you want to see in a foxtrot.”

Carrie: 7

Derek: 7

Bruno: 7

Final Score: 21/30

Sarah Jane Nader & Hailey Bills

ABC DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars stars Sarah Jane Nader and Hailey Bills. (Disney/Andrew Eccles)

Song: “Sk8er Boi” by Avril Lavigne

Type of Dance: Jive

Feedback: Carrie Ann called it “super hot” but shared that Sarah Jane was “out of sync” for “most of the dance.” Derek agreed and said he could see “potential,” and Bruno believed the couple needed to work better together.

Carrie: 5

Derek: 4

Bruno: 5

Final Score:14/30

Jenna Dewan & Val Chmerkovskiy

ABC DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars stars Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Dewan. (Disney/Andrew Eccles)

Song: “Call Me” by Blondie

Type of Dance: Tango

Feedback: Derek shared that there was a lot of “power and energy” in her dance but wants to see Jenna work on her shoulders. Bruno shared that Jenna could “refine some elements,” but was highly impressed. Carrie Ann said it was a “fantastic way to end the night.”

Carrie: 6

Derek: 6

Bruno: 7

Final Score: 19/30

Who Went Home Tonight?

Based on a combination of the judges’ scores and fans’ votes, the couple eliminated on Day 2 of premiere week is Sarah Jane Nader and Hailey Bills.