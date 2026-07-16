’90 Day Fiance’ Star Shares Heartbreaking Update After Daughter, 14, Is Rushed to ICU

“90 Day Fiance” star Armando Niedermeier-Rubio shared a heartbreaking update after his 14-year-old daughter, Hannah, was rushed to the ICU in Arizona while he remained stranded in Mexico.

On Wednesday, Rubio took to Instagram to reveal that Hannah had suffered a medical emergency. She was rushed to a hospital in Mexico after her face became “droopy” and one side of her body appeared to be paralyzed.

“Again, they don’t understand it fully, but they did — with one of the scans — they found that there’s blood in her brain,” Rubio explained. “So they’re looking into that. But they still don’t have answers, so they had to airlift her to Phoenix, Arizona, to the ICU there, where they’re checking her. They’re doing more tests.”

’90 Day Fiance’ Star Armando Rubio Stuck in Mexico While Daughter Is in ICU

Ultimately, Rubio and her doctors decided to transfer Hannah to the United States so she could receive specialized care. She was airlifted to Phoenix, Arizona.

However, Rubio wasn’t able to accompany his daughter to the US. His husband, Kenny Niedermeier, told TMZ that he tried to enter the country using a letter from the hospital but was turned away.

The outlet noted that Rubio is still in the process of obtaining a spousal visa. Hannah, on the other hand, received her green card in May, allowing her to travel to the US for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Niedermeier reportedly cut his trip to Toledo, Ohio, short, where he was attending his brother-in-law’s funeral.

Niedermeier also confirmed that Hannah is not completely alone in the US, as her grandmother and aunt are with her at the Arizona hospital.

The “90 Day Fiance” star said Hannah’s physical symptoms have improved by about 90%, but doctors are still working to determine the cause of the brain bleed.

As of July 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET, Rubio said Hannah remained hospitalized as they continued to wait for answers about her condition.

“We still don’t have the answers we’ve been praying for,” Rubio said in another post. “The doctors are continuing to run more extensive scans as I write this, and the neurologist is still searching for the cause of what happened to Hannah. We’re hoping to have the results from today’s scan sometime tomorrow.”

Rubio added that if those tests still don’t provide answers, the medical team plans to ” move forward with a more invasive procedure in the next day or two.”

Rubio continued, “The waiting has been incredibly difficult, but we’re holding onto hope and trusting that each test brings us one step closer to understanding what’s happening.”

A GoFundMe campaign has since been launched by a friend and supporter of the show to help cover Hannah’s medical expenses.

Rubio, Niedermeier, and Hannah have appeared on “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” for three seasons. The couple tied the knot on May 22, 2021, at Mansarda Winery in Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico.