Sarah Michelle Gellar Looks Red Hot in Tiny Bikini on French Getaway

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar has shared some photographs from a getaway in Europe in which she looks absolutely amazing.

The scream queen, 49, is currently enjoying a visit to the South of France. There, she’s soaking up the sun on the Meditteranean coast. It’s certainly a far cry from the horror of her iconic 1997 roles in “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and “Scream 2.”

The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star took to social media to share some sizzling snaps from her French trip — and they include some red hot shots of her in a tiny bikini.

Sarah Michelle Gellar Is a True Sun Goddess

Sarah Michelle Gellar posted the insight into her French getaway on her Instagram account, sharing it with her five million followers.

The post includes a carousel of ten photographs and a video. The video is filmed from a boat, in crystal clear water, as it approaches a cave. Photographs the carousel include two of Gellar showing off her incredible physique in a bikini, a couple of the star wearing some other summer wear, a picture of the Circuit Paul Ricard race track, and an utterly gorgeous sunset.

Gellar’s caption on her post reads, “Calanques, Cassis and @circuitpaulricard” (which, of course, are three of the places she is seen visiting in the photographs and video).

Her fans and followers loved the post, with Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure writing, “Beautiful.”

One of her “Ready or Not 2: Here I Come” co-stars, Emily Stranges, said, “europe looks fab on you SMG!!!! 👏”

Another of Gellar’s followers commented, “Looks like your [sic] having an amazing Summer Sarah, great pictures, have a terrific day and weekend lots of Love to you always,❤️❤️.”

Someone else noted, “Wow Gellar. You look beautiful in a bikini.”

But this wasn’t the only post Gellar had shared from her French getaway.

Gellar Had Previously Posted From the Same Trip

A couple of days before her most recent post, Sarah Michelle Gellar posted another carousel from her French trip.

This one comprised 15 photographs. They included several of the star wearing gorgeous summery dresses, some of the delicious food she has eaten in France, and some gorgeous South of France scenery.

She captioned this one, “@zannieriledebendor tu as mon coeur,” which tagged the “Mediterranean Hideaway” at which she’s saying, followed by the French for “You have my heart.”

Unsurprisingly, her fans and followers loved this post, too, with Gellar’s fellow actress friend Tori Spelling commenting, “Obsessed with this first dress. Oh and everything else. Love you.”

Gellar’s daughter, Charlotte Prinze (who clearly took the photographs), cheekily commented, “Your photographer seems really good could I get her name?”

On a related note, someone else asked, “Okay I need every single one of these outfits!!! Is Freddie your photographer?! Or charlotte?! Whoever is taking this pics has got it down🙌🏽💯🥰🔥.”

One of Gellar’s followers commented, “Giving Dua Lipa a run for her money lately.”

Another individual noted, “You truly are the slayer of my heart ❤️ when I was 7 I bought a autographed pic of yours from Venice beach and I still have it 😭❤️.”

“Sarah you are a BADDIEEEEE A LEGENDDDD A QUEENNNNN,” wrote one big fan of Gellar.

Finally, an Instagram user said, “Beautiful pictures and it Sure looked like a Great vacation Sarah 🩷.”

We’re so glad Sarah Michelle Gellar appears to be having such an amazing time in France. One thing’s for sure: she looks absolutely fabulous.

Sarah Michelle Gellar’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.