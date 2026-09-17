Brad Pitt Reveals Wild Detail From Former ‘Voice’ Advisor Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s ‘Wedding of the Century’

Brad Pitt is giving fans a rare peek inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s star-packed wedding, and apparently even Hollywood royalty can lose track of a date in a crowded room. Pitt attended the Wednesday, September 16, premiere of his new movie, “Heart Of The Beast,” in Franklin, Tennessee, alongside girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

During the red carpet, Entertainment Tonight asked Pitt about the couple’s experience at Swift and Kelce’s closely guarded celebration. Pitt, 62, immediately gave the event a lofty title.

What Did Brad Pitt Say About Taylor Swift’s Wedding?

“You mean the wedding of the century? Let me tell you, that was such an amazing night. I think we were there 10 hours, maybe 12,” he said.

Pitt had nothing but praise for the July celebration. “It was such — it was so thoughtful and well planned and really moving and great fun,” he added.

The “Fight Club” star then revealed that the celebration’s size briefly created a problem.

“But it was big, and at one point, I lost [de Ramon] in the melee … on the dance floor.”

Fortunately, the separation did not last long. Pitt said someone was “always someone” nearby to point him in the right direction.

Who Did Brad Pitt Attend the Wedding With?

Pitt attended with Ines, 33, and the pair coordinated in all-black looks. Makeup artist Charlie Riddle and hairstylist Laurie Zanoletti later shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of the couple getting ready. Pitt opted for a classic black suit with a bow tie and sunglasses, while Ines wore a semi-sheer black lace dress.

The wedding also marked a notable public moment for the pair. Days later, Pitt and Ines went Instagram-official with photos from the celebration showing them posing closely together.

When Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Get Married?

Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot on Friday, July 3, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Taylor, 36, and Travis, also 36, reportedly exchanged 20-minute vows and both wore Christian Dior Haute Couture for the garden-themed ceremony.

The guest list included familiar faces such as Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Chastain, Hugh Grant, Ed Sheeran, and Dakota Johnson. Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony. Pitt’s comments offer another glimpse into an event deliberately kept private, with guests reportedly asked to follow a strict no-phone policy.

Despite the tight security, details have kept emerging from attendees and members of their glam teams.

What Was Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding Like?

Travis finally addressed the wedding for the first time on the September 2 season premiere of New Heights, the podcast he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce.

“It was insane. It’s a night we’ll never forget. Me and Taylor are so thankful for everybody that showed up,” he said, adding that the night “just happened at a blink of an eye” and that he wished it could have lasted even longer.

Travis also explained the reasoning behind the no-phone policy. “With no phones comes people not having to be on guard and like, feel that something, whatever that feeling is for everyone,” he told Today, adding that the rule helped guests “be in the moment and be present.”

He also thanked Madison Square Garden for delivering the intimate, distraction-free setting the couple wanted for their big day.