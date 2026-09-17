‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Get Their First Look at the New Firehouse 51 Captain

When “Chicago Fire” Season 14 ended, there were many questions. Most of them centered on who would make it out of the building fire alive, but there were some personal decisions that various characters needed to make. One of those was for Severide, as he was offered the chance to be the new captain at OFI.

His future with Firehouse 51 was still open. Despite an initial blow-up with Chief Andre Hopkins, the two managed to work together to get answers for a long-cold mystery, and that led to Hopkins realizing that Severide was the right man to lead Firehouse 51. It looks like Severide also agrees.

‘Chicago Fire’ Season 15 Leaks Hint at Severide’s Choice

NBC CHICAGO FIRE — “Exit Point” Episode 1419 — Pictured: (l-r) Taylor Kinney as Severide, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, Rob Morgan as Hopkins, Ashley Bryant as Hargrave — (Photo by: Peter Gordon/NBC)

One of the benefits of “Chicago Fire” filming in Chicago and having so many outside shoots is that fans get to see teases of events. One fan got videos of Firehouse 51 tackling some sort of structure fire. As this is filming recently, it suggests that this will take place around the third or fourth episode of the season.

What was loud and clear as the view of Severide’s fire jacket. It reads “Captain Severide,” hinting that he is going to remain with Firehouse 51.

This could be a shock for some. After all, it just seemed natural for him to finally step into OFI. Despite years of avoiding that side of firefighting to get out from under his father’s shadow, he is excellent at arson investigation, and he is the right guy for that job. At the same time, he’s excellent at leading Squad 3 and saving lives, and it’s not a side of his career that he wants to give up.

It’s possible that losing Joe Cruz is going to play a part in Severide’s decision. While he wants to remain safe for his family, he’ll also know that his firehouse family needs him more than ever. If anyone can lead through Cruz either dying or having to retire, it’s going to be Severide.

Seeing a Shift in the Dynamics at Firehouse 51

NBC CHICAGO FIRE — “Exit Point” Episode 1419 — Pictured: Taylor Kinney as Severide — (Photo by: Peter Gordon/NBC)

“Chicago Fire” Season 15 is going to bring many changes. Not only is Joe Minoso leaving the show, but so is Dermot Mulroney. There are new probies coming in, and this always helps to shake things up a little. The new blood is a great way to change friendship patterns, bring in new energy, and also create some friction between the more veteran firefighters.

However, Severide being promoted to Captain is also going to change things up. One of the biggest dynamic changes will be between him and Stella Kidd. At home, they’re husband and wife, but at work, they have been on a level playing field for some time, as they’re both lieutenants. With Severide getting a promotion, it could bring up some questions about their working relationship and how they handle that power shift.

Various characters have come in with questions about whether the two should even be on the same shift due to their personal relationship. This is sure to come up again during “Chicago Fire” Season 15, especially with the promotion.