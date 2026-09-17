Watch the First 5 Minutes of Lori Loughlin’s ‘Garage Sale Mysteries: Murder Takes the Stage’ Before It Premieres

Lori Loughlin, who has just returned to Instagram, is also getting ready to return to the screen thanks to her new Hallmark movie, “Garage Sale Mysteries: Murder Takes the Stage.”

While the latest installment of her popular franchise is set to premiere on Saturday, September 19, at 8 p.m. (7 p.m. Central) before streaming the next day on Hallmark+, you don’t have to wait to see how this story begins. That’s because you can watch the first five minutes of “Garage Sale Mysteries: Murder Takes the Stage” below!

From a Garage Sale to a Seemingly Murderous Moment

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Just days before “Garage Sale Mysteries: Murder Takes the Stage” premieres, the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark+ have shared the first five minutes of the movie on YouTube for fans to enjoy.

The clip begins with Loughlin’s character, Jennifer Shannon, doing what she does best while looking for goodies at a garage sale along with her friend and business partner Dani (Sarah Strange). The two discuss their plans for dinner before Jennifer heads home and bumps into both her son, Logan (Connor Stanhope), and husband, Jason (Steve Bacic).

Although the married pair mention their intention of enjoying their empty nest, Jennifer also has something else on her schedule, which involves a dress that would have been appropriate in the late 1800s.

Despite the fact that Kevin O’Grady and Eva Bourne don’t pop up in the first five minutes of the new movie, they also appear in the story that sees Jennifer’s “true-crime book club … gathering for a reenactment of the infamous Lizzie Borden case,” which, according to the Hallmark Channel’s YouTube description, is when “an evening of mystery and fun quickly takes a deadly turn.”

You can get a glimpse of the action in the preview above!

Lori Has Starred in Plenty of ‘Garage Sale Mystery’ Movies

Hallmark Garage Sale Mystery

There’s no doubt that the “Garage Sale Mysteries” are among Loughlin’s most successful onscreen endeavors. Indeed, she starred in the first “Garage Sale Mystery” movie back in 2013, and thanks to the fact that it was adored by viewers, she appeared in multiple stories that furthered the franchise and continued to entertain fans.

Along with the first movie, she can be seen in “Garage Sale Mysteries: All That Glitters” (2014), “Garage Sale Mysteries: The Deadly Room” (2015) and “Garage Sale Mysteries: The Wedding Dress” (2015), according to Hallmark Mystery.

Those were followed by “Garage Sale Mysteries: Guilty Until Proven Innocent” (2016) and “Garage Sale Mysteries: The Novel Murders” (2016), as well as “Garage Sale Mysteries: The Art of Murder,” “Garage Sale Mysteries: The Beach Murder,” “Garage Sale Mysteries: Murder by Text,” “Garage Sale Mysteries: Murder Most Medieval” and “Garage Sale Mysteries: A Case of Murder,” which all came out in 2017. Each one is full of twists, turns and enticing situations.

Next up was another busy year for “Garage Sale Mysteries” thanks to four stories that came out in 2018, “The Pandora’s Box Murders,” “The Mask Murder,” “Picture a Murder” and “Murder in D Minor.” Before a relatively lengthy hiatus, “Garage Sale Mysteries: Searched & Seized” premiered in 2020.”

If the new movie is just as popular as its predecessors, then fans will surely be able to expect plenty of others to pop up in the future!