Pierce Brosnan Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With 2 of His 5 Gorgeous Kids

Pierce Brosnan is a father to five children, most of whom prefer to keep out of the spotlight. However, on Wednesday, September 16, the “The World Is Not Enough” star joined his wife, Keely Shaye Smith, and two of his sons for a rare red carpet appearance at the premiere of “Seniors.”

Pierce Brosnan Poses on the Red Carpet With His Sons

For the occasion, Pierce wore a blue linen suit with a white open-collar shirt and posed alongside Keely, Paris, and Dylan. Keely wore a pink lace dress with a scalloped hemline and a white blazer over it. On the red carpet, Dylan posed in a cream suit and striped shirt and stood next to his girlfriend, model Alex Lee-Aillón, who wore a black slip dress.

Also on the red carpet was Pierce’s son Paris, who has followed in his footsteps. Paris appears in “Seniors,” playing Ori Ingram. For his big moment, he wore a classic black suit with a white collared shirt and black tie, and he posed next to his girlfriend, Avery Wheless, who wore a black mini dress.

Pierce Brosnan Discusses Acting With His Sons

Getty Dylan Brosnan, Pierce Brosnan, and Paris Brosnan attend an event in 2019

Paris and Dylan starred with their father in the 2024 film, “The Unholy Trinity,” which marked their acting debuts. In a June 2025 interview with People, Paris discussed getting into acting. “We’ve been asked quite often if we wanna act. And for the longest time, I didn’t really know how to respond to that,” he said. “I didn’t really know if I wanted to do it because it seemed daunting. Sometimes you feel nervous to approach it, but this was the most perfect experience and way to get into it because it was so close to home and Dad, so there’s no pressure.”

Pierce also spoke about having the opportunity to act with his sons, calling it a “beautiful emotion” and adding, “To be able to share that with them is a gift of time and memory.”

Dylan was also interviewed and shared his thoughts on following in his father’s footsteps and how they had been exposed to the entertainment industry from a young age. “It’s just something we’ve been around for our whole lives and probably will continue to be around our whole lives,” he said. “It’s sort of one thing leads to another, and it was just really nice to go spend time with Dad and Paris and be a part of that. I would do it again in a heartbeat.”

Piece Brosnan’s Gorgeous Children

Brosnan adopted Charlotte Emily Brosnan and her brother Christopher Ivan Brosnan. They are the children of Cassandra and Dermot Harris, and were born on November 27, 1971, and November 11, 1972, respectively. Brosnan and Cassandra were married from 1980 until her death in 1991, and he adopted her children as teenagers, People reports.

Brosnan and Cassandra welcomed their first child, Sean William Brosnan, on September 13, 1983. 15 years later, he became a father again to son Dylan Thomas Brosnan, with whom he shares with his current wife, Keely. Dylan was born on January 13, 1997.

Paris is the couple’s youngest child, and he was born on February 27, 2001.