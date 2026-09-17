Crowd Left in Tears as Dolly Parton Accepts Lifetime Achievement Award in New Video Made Before Her Passing

Although Dolly Parton passed away on August 25, at the age of 80, her message continues to be shared in various ways. That includes the fact that the country music legend has just accepted a lifetime achievement award by posthumously appearing in a video that was recorded before the world lost the beloved icon.

Dolly Parton’s Message Was as Lovely as You Would Expect

On Wednesday, September 16, Parton was recognized at the 2026 Americana Awards and Honors in Nashville, while receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award in a video that left “few dry eyes in the house as Parton’s face filled the screen,” according to Rolling Stone.

“It’s Dolly. I’m honored to be receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Americana Music Association,” Parton said in the video that was shown to the audience in attendance.

Noting that she played the kind of music that was being honored during her days growing up in the Smoky Mountains, she explained, “It’s that same music that drew me back to East Tennessee in 1997 to write and record my album, ‘Hungry Again.’ And that project really opened the door to a series of bluegrass and acoustic albums that changed the course of my career in so many ways.”

“Now, new fans discovered these albums, new Americana music communities embraced them, and now looking back at it all, I see this era of my career as a musical renaissance of sorts,” she continued in the message that was filled with the kind of reflection and gratitude that were just two of the many reasons she was so adored. She then added, “I want to thank everyone at the AMA for recognizing me with this award. It’s a great honor truly, and just know that I will always love you.”

Emmylou Harris Spoke About Dolly Parton’s Life & Legacy

Getty Emmylou Harris onstage during the 25th Annual Americana Honors & Awards on September 16, 2026, in Nashville

Before Parton’s video was played during the industry event, fellow singer-songwriter Emmylou Harris spoke about the woman who had been her friend, according to People, saying, “In 1967, Dolly got a good start on her big dream when she landed a gig as the girl singer with Porter Wagoner. Their duets were a hit on the show and on the charts, but Dolly was nobody’s sidekick. She wanted more and she deserved more, and she set out to get it always, always on her own terms. And we all know what happened when Dolly set her sights on something. … There was nothing Dolly couldn’t do, and so she did it.”

Along with discussing Parton’s music, Harris also spoke about her incredible entrepreneurial and inspiring charitable work — from Dollywood to the Imagination Library and so much more — telling the crowd, “There’s another famous Dolly saying: ‘If you don’t like the road you’re walking, start paving another one.’ Through her songs and her own example, she showed so many musicians, artists and everyday folks exactly how to do that. Not by giving them the map that she made, but by encouraging them to draw their own.”

“So whatever road you’re on, I believe that Dolly’s walking it with every one of us tonight and always,” Harris said, while reminding fans that although Parton may have passed, her legacy will live on. “She’s sprinkling those rhinestones along the path and reminding us as we walk to be on the lookout for ways to dream more, learn more, care more, and be more for ourselves and for each other.”