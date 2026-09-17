Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares Rare Photo of Her Father, David, as She Wishes Him a Happy 80th Birthday

Academy Award-winning Welsh actress Catherine Zeta-Jones has wished her father, David Jones, a happy 80th birthday and shared a rare picture of him.

Zeta-Jones, 56, rose to global fame in the 1990s with roles in Hollywood movies like 1998’s “The Mask of Zorro” and 1999’s “Entrapment.” The star won her Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for playing Velma Kelly in 2002’s “Chicago.” She is now known to modern audiences as Morticia Addams, mother of Jenna Ortega’s eponymous character, in the Netflix supernatural mystery comedy series “Wednesday.”

However, she was brought up in the more modest surroundings of the Treboeth area of Swansea, Wales, by her seamstress mother Patricia (née Fair) and candy factory owner David (per the BBC).

While Mom turned 80 in April (as shared by Zeta-Jones at the time), Dad is just catching up today. Zeta-Jones again shared the news on her social media.

Catherine Zeta-Jones Says She’s ‘The Luckiest Girl in the World’ to Have a Dad Like David

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared her 80th birthday message for her father, David Jones, with the 6.4 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a single rare photograph of David, who is smiling alongside his daughter in the snap on what appears to be a boat or yacht of some description.

Zeta-Jones’ caption on her post reads, “Happy Happy 80th Birthday Dad!! I love you with all my heart. I am the luckiest girl in the world to have a father like you. ♥️♥️♥️♥️”

The star’s fans and followers headed to the post’s comments section in their droves to send their own birthday wishes to David.

Zeta-Jones’ Fans Wish Her ‘Precious Dad’ a Happy 80th Birthday

Getty David is younger than Zeta-Jones’ husband, Michael Douglas.

The comments section of Catherine Zeta-Jones’ birthday post for her dad, David Jones (who is almost two years younger than her husband, Michael Douglas, incidentally!) is teeming with messages for him from her fans and followers.

One of Zeta-Jones’ followers commented, “Happy birthday And this is so wonderful to see a dad that’s so loved lovely and Welsh 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🥰.”

Another follower wrote, “Very happy birthday to your dad, my dear Cath. ❤️”

“Happy 80th birthday! Enjoy the milestone day 🔥,” insisted somebody else.

A Japanese follower enthusiastically proclaimed, “❤️😍congratulations for your precious dad👨❤️🙌👏👏👏👏👏👏 don’t look like 80! Looks more young👏👏👏👏 best wishes from Tokyo.”

Someone else said, “Happy birthday to your dad Catherine , looking good ❤️.”

One Instagram user wrote, “Wishing your handsome Dad David the happiest of birthdays, Catherine: may he have a day as sunny as his smile, as remarkable as he is, and filled with love, joy and laughter. 🎂 🎉 🎊 🎁 🎈 💙”

Last but not least, one individual commented, “80 years, and clearly a lifetime of love behind those words. ❤️ There’s something beautiful about seeing a daughter still speak about her father with that kind of gratitude and admiration. Happy birthday to him! 🎂✨”

Zeta-Jones’ Career Status

Getty Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Zeta-Jones has yet to add any acting credits to her filmography this year, but that will change. Dark comedy thriller movie “The Gallerist” hits theaters in the United States this December. Action comedy “Kill Jackie” will hit Amazon Prime some time this year, too.

She also has more confirmed upcoming projects for her fans be excited about. The star will, of course, reprise her role as Morticia Addams in season 3 of “Wednesday” next year. Thriller movie “Cupid” and drama film “A Visit to Grandpa’s” are also on the cards for her.

We can’t wait to see them all. We also send our own heartfelt 80th birthday wishes to her father and hope he has a fabulous day celebrating.

Catherine Zeta-Jones’ filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.