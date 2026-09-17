Famous Playwright and Novelist Passes Away at 77 – Tributes Pour in

Bonnie Greer has passed away at the age of 77 following an undisclosed but “brief illness”. Her husband announced the news of her passing in an emotional statement, speaking highly of Bonnie’s intelligence, warmth and heart.

The Statement

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 29: Bonnie Greer speaks on stage as she introduces “The Lost Man” as part of BFI Screen Epiphanies in partnership with American Express at the BFI Southbank on June 29, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

In a statement shared with “profound sadness”, widower David Hutchins described Bonnie as “an acclaimed playwright, author, critic, cultural and political commentator whose intelligence, courage and distinctive voice made an enduring contribution to British cultural and public life”.

David further gushed over how inspirational Bonnie was to him and how lucky he feels to have met her while she was on Earth. He continued: “To me, she was my partner, confidante and inspiration, and I feel profoundly privileged to have shared my life with her.”

The statement concluded with David noting how those close to Bonnie will remember her, as well as with a polite ask for privacy. It read: “Those closest to Bonnie will remember her warmth, humour, generosity and extraordinary ability to bring people together.

“At this immensely difficult time, we ask that our family’s privacy be respected. She will be deeply missed.”

Tributes have been pouring in online ever since news of Bonnie’s passing broke. Among the tributes, women’s rights campaigner Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu has shared: “An honour to have marched with, shared the stage & known the absolute legend Bonnie Greer. Rest in Power big sis.”

About Bonnie Greer

Bonnie was born in Chicago back in 1948. She wrote plays from a young age and went on to attend the Actors Studio in New York. In 1986 she then moved across the world to live in the United Kingdom, where she went on to serve on a number of boards for arts institutions including the British Museum, the Royal Opera House, and London Film School.

She became a well known face on UK television, appearing as a panellist on a variety of shows such as Newsnight Review and Question Time. Bonnie also served as the chancellor of Kingston University in London.

Once named by the Observer as one of the country’s top intellectuals, Bonnie’s work often explored poignant topics from race and culture to seeking to improve the way that public institutions operate.

In terms of written work, Bonnie wrote a memoir titled ‘A Parallel Life’ which explores her life growing up and the difficulties of being a woman. She also wrote a critical biography of US poet and fellow playwright, Langston Hughes, as well as the novels ‘Entropy’ and ‘Hanging by Her Teeth’.

Bonnie received numerous awards and accolades throughout her life and career, including being made an OBE in 2010 in recognition of her services to the arts. One of her more recent achievements before passing was being appointed as a fellow of the Royal Society of Literature back in 2022.

We send all of our best wishes and condolences to Bonnie’s family, friends and loved ones. Her impact will continue to live on, and she will never be forgotten. May Bonnie rest in peace and good health.