Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Have Plans to Make Their $5.35 Million Lakeside Home More Secure & Private: Report

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce purchased a lakeside mansion in Ohio at the luxury Lake Erie estate in March through an LLC. He bought the home before marrying Taylor Swift, but the couple reportedly plans to alter it to make it more secure, with measures including raising the fence and installing an alarm system.

Travis Kelce’s Changes to Secure His Mansion

Kelce has submitted applications to get the changes they want approved, the Daily Mail reports. The $5.35 million mansion’s updates were submitted to the Bratenahl Architectural Review Board twice, first on August 11 and again on September 8, but no plans have been approved as yet. The publication reports that those in the area usually abide by a guideline that fences are “capped at just two and a half feet, unless they are at least 75 percent see-through.”

The reason is simple and practical, with the guidelines revealing it is so “the shoreline, views of Lake Erie and property values” are protected. While the details of the new fence and whether it will be approved are still being worked out, the Daily Mail notes that in 2023, before Swift and Kelce owned the property, the homeowners were asked to erect a pool fence, and two neighbors objected by filing written objections. It’s unclear whether those same neighbors will reject Swift and Kelce’s plans.

The couple has also taken safety measures seriously. A source told Page Six how a security system was installed. “A neighbor approached the house and got a voice warning about not passing onto the property after getting too close to the house,” they said.

Travis Kelce’s Lakeside Home & New Security Measures

Getty Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift clapping in the crowd at the 2025 Stanley Cup Final

Kelce’s lakeside mansion is a gorgeous property. It is 21,000 square feet and has eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a game room, and a theater. “The village is a relatively secluded lakefront [area]. Something may have been set up at that particular home, which is their private estate, but in terms of any additional fencing for the village, I’m not aware of that,” local realtor Patricia Knight Gary of Howard Hanna Realty told Page Six.

She continued to detail the security in the area, saying, “It does have a small police force that gauge and patrol the village on a regular basis. And then even at the condos [down the street], there is 24-hour security, so I would anticipate that there might be some discussion in terms of increasing that.”

The home will not be Kelce and Swift’s primary residence. “Right now, Travis’ Leawood home [in Kansas] is his and Taylor’s primary residence and a big home base for them, especially while he’s still playing for the Chiefs,” a source told Page Six.

Before their wedding on July 3, Swift and Kelce each had their own properties. Swift owns eight homes, Elle Decor reports. Her property portfolio is diverse, including a $150 million penthouse in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood, a 12,000-square-foot beach house on Rhode Island, and her 1934 Beverly Hills mansion, purchased in 2015. The historic landmark is a 10,982-square-foot estate.