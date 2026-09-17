Legendary Motown Singer Passes at 83 — Tributes Pour In

The world of music is in mourning following the passing of a legendary Mowtown Records singer at the age of 83.

Rosalind Ashford was known for being part of one of the iconic label’s most successful girl groups, Martha and the Vandellas. Ashford and the group had hits with the likes of “Nowhere to Run,” “Dancing in the Street,” “Heat Wave,” and “Jimmy Mack.”

Born in Motown itself, Detroit, Michigan, in 1943, Ashford passed away on Tuesday, September 15, in Redford, Michigan.

Per Detroit Free Press, the star died from natural causes. Prior to her passing, she had been residing in a care facility dealing with health issues, including Alzheimer’s disease (per WBSS Media).

Martha Reeves herself announced the passing of Ashford on her social media.

Martha Reeves Says Rosalind Ashford Will ‘Never Be Forgotten’

Getty Rosalind Ashford (second from left) with Martha Reeves (L) and the Vandellas.

Martha Reeves, 85, the lead singer of Martha and the Vandellas, took to her Instagram account to share the sad news of Rosalind Ashford’s passing with her 16,800 followers.

Reeves’ caption on her post reads, “I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Rosalind Ashford. Rosalind played an important part in the early days of Martha and the Vandellas. Her voice will forever be with us through our great recordings together, and she will be missed, but never forgotten. Our Motown Family has just gotten a little smaller. My heart is heavy. Martha Reeves #rip #restinpeace #rosalindashford #motownlegend #marthaandthevandellas.”

The star’s post includes a carousel of eight photographs. Every snap features Ashford, with four of them showing her posing on her own, and four of them showing her with her singing colleagues. They range from black-and-white photos from her youth to much more recent color images.

Reeves’ fans and followers flocked to the comments section of her post to pay their own tributes to Ashford.

Fans Think Ashford’s Passing Is ‘So Sad’

The comments section of Martha Reeves’ post announcing Rosalind Ashford’s passing is teeming with tributary messages from music fans.

One of Reeves’ followers commented, “So sad. I always thought her distinct soprano gave the Vandellas background vocals such a unique sound. 🙏🏻🕊️”

Another follower wrote, “NO!!!! I’m so sorry to hear this. God bless you and her family at this difficult time 🙏🏾💔.”

Someone else said, “So very sorry for your loss. May Rosalind Ashford Rest In Heavenly and Eternal Peace and in power. With deepest sympathy and condolences. 🙏”

“Another legend gone😔,” noted one Instagram user.

Somebody else proclaimed, “My favorite Vandella. Roz, if you see Florence, Mary and the Marvelettes, give them a huge hug for us. We love you so much 🩵🕊️”

Finally, another individual commented, “My condolences to Ms. Ashford’s family and loved ones. She left behind a legacy of wonderful music. Martha and the Vandellas are one of my all time favorite singing groups, with a classic musical catalog. A very talented group of ladies.”

Per Detroit Free Press, funeral arrangements for Ashford are pending, but the ceremony will be held at James H. Cole Funeral Home on Schaefer Highway in Detroit.

Ashford is survived by her son, Damon Holmes, four grandchildren and a daughter-in-law.

We’d like to send our heartfelt condolences to all of Rosalind Ashford’s nearest and dearest. Moreover, may her memory forever be a blessing and may she rest in eternal peace.

Rosalind Ashford’s discography info was courtesy of Discogs.