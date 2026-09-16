Legendary African Actor Who Made It to Hollywood Passes at 84 — Tributes Pour In

A legendary African actor whose success took him all the way to Hollywood has sadly passed away at the age of 84.

Nigerian star Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs, known professionally as Olu Jacobs, was born on July 11, 1942, in Kano, Kano State, Nigeria. He passed away on Wednesday, September 16. No cause of death has yet been disclosed publicly.

His family — including his wife, the Nigerian actress, director, and businesswoman Joke Silva — announced his passing on Instagram.

The announcement comprises a single photograph of Jacobs and the caption on it reads, “It is with gratitude to God for a life well lived and fought, that we announce the passing of our dear husband, father, grandfather and uncle. The Lion of Lufodo.”

Per Pulse Africa, Jacobs was described as one of the “godfathers of Nollywood” (Nollywood being Nigeria’s film industry). However, he also appeared in productions filmed all around the world.

Olu Jacobs Amassed an Extensive Filmography

Olu Jacobs began his performing career in the early 1970s. Having traveled to England to study acting, he landed his first on-screen role in 1971 in the British comedy series “The Goodies,” alongside the likes of the late Bill Oddie.

Jacobs went on to star in a plethora of British television shows, including the sitcom “Till Death Us Do Part,” the police procedural “Barlow at Large,” the drama series “Angels,” the then-futuristic political drama series “1990,” the children’s sci-fi series “The Tomorrow People,” the crime-action series “The Professionals,” the fantasy series “The Witches and the Grinnygog,” and the courtroom drama series “Rumpole of the Bailey.”

In his native Nigeria, Jacobs played the lead role of Inspector Best Idafa in the detective series “The Third Eye.” He also became a movie icon, starring in the likes of 2004’s “Eye of the Gods,” 2005’s “Soul on Fire,” 2006’s “Dancing Heart,” 2009’s “Forest of Tears,” 2012’s “Adesuwa,” 2013’s “Potomanto,” 2014’s “The Antique,” 2015’s “Dry” and “Oloibiri,” and 2017’s “The Royal Hibiscus Hotel.”

However, his most impressive achievement was arguably the fact that he made it to Hollywood. Jacobs made appearances in 1979’s “Ashanti,” 1980’s “The Dogs of War,” 1985’s “Baby: Secret of the Lost Legend,” and 1986’s “Pirates.” Those roles saw him working under acclaimed directors Richard Fleischer, John Irvin, Bill L. Norton, and Roman Polanski.

When the news of Jacob’s passing broke, tributes began to pour in for him on social media.

Respect Is Paid to ‘Legend,’ ‘Icon’ & ‘Absolute Inspiration’ Olu Jacobs

The comments section of the post by Olu Jacobs’ family announcing his passing is flooded with tributary messages for the star.

His fellow Nigerian actor Williams Uchemba commented, “A life well spent, Rest Well Legend 🙏🏽.”

Nigerian comedian and actor Broda Shaggi wrote, “May his soul find eternal rest at the right hand of God, and may his memory live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. 🕊️🤍”

Another Nigerian star, actor Debo Adedayo, said, “Legend, Icon and an absolute Inspiration to us all! 👑🤍”

Nigerian actress Bisola Aiyeola posted, “Eternal Rest Grant unto him oh lord and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his gentle soul continue to rest in perfect peace Amen🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽.”

One Instagram user proclaimed, “What an icon, may his soul rest in perfect peace 🕊️🕊️.”

Finally, somebody else commented, “A legend! Rest in Peace Sir! My deepest condolences! 🕊️”

We’d like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Olu Jacobs at this sad time. May his memory forever be a blessing and may he rest in eternal peace.

Olu Jacobs’ filmography and some personal info was courtesy of IMDb.