Integrity Toys Honors Dolly Parton’s Legacy with Dolly Dolls

Prior to her passing, Dolly Parton was working on a project with Integrity Toys to create a line of Dolly Dolls that celebrate her life, a project that has allegedly been in the works for over a year. Some behind-the-scenes footage for her Life of Many Colors Museum, which opens on September 29 of this year and will be available for events, features Dolly playing with the dolls that were made in her image.

The Life of Many Colors Museum where the dolls are sold is connected to the Dolly Parton’s SongTeller Hotel, which also opens on September 29. Dolly’s words on the website for the hotel include, “SongTeller Hotel is my love letter to the city. It’s a place where musicians and guests will come together to experience Music City’s inspiring spirit.”

Now, the Dolly Dolls will honor Dolly’s legacy as well as celebrate her life. Each doll is 12 inches tall and poseable, which makes them a far cry from Dolly’s original childhood doll, tiny tassel top, which was made by her mother from a corncob with corn silk hair. These dolls also have outfits that are based on Dolly’s own wardrobe over the years, and that’s also the case with the makeup on the dolls, which is based on Dolly’s beauty line.

How to Get a Dolly Doll

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Unfortunately, the first three dolls that were released to begin the line have already sold out. The three dolls that kicked off this collection are called the Dreamin’ in Gingham Dolly Doll, the World on Fire Dolly Doll, and the Diamond in a Rhinestone World-Museum Exclusive Dolly Doll.

The Dreamin’ in Gingham and World on Fire Dolly Dolls had 2,000 units available each and were available through the Life of Many Colors Museum online store with some dolls also being available at the in-person store, but the Diamond in a Rhinestone doll had only 1,200 units available and can only be purchased at the museum’s in-person store.

Resellers are already selling the Dolly Dolls for about $700, which is a price that could fluctuate greatly in the coming days, especially if these particular dolls don’t have another drop coming. As for the next dolls in the series, they haven’t been revealed yet.

Dolly Parton Lives on Through Her Legacy

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Dolly has been a philanthropist throughout her life, with her work through her Imagination Library likely being her most well-known project. Even at the end of her life, Dolly was thinking about others, as her family recalled her reasons for keeping her battle with cancer private and how she consented to experimental treatments being used on her if there was no hope because the data could help somebody else.

Her collaboration with Integrity Toys to create Dolly Dolls is another way that her memory will live on, and it’s fitting since the first song Dolly wrote as a child was about that corncob doll that her mother made for her. The first three dolls in her collection are already sold out, but there should be more chances to purchase a Dolly Doll in the future, since the current three were labeled as the first of the collection and not as the entire collection.