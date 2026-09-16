Macaulay Culkin Sends Sweet Message to Annie Murphy & Dan Levy Following Emotional Catherine O’Hara Tribute

At the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on Monday, September 14, the late and beloved Catherine O’Hara was honored by three of her on-screen children to open the yearly In Memoriam segment.

Macaulay Culkin, Annie Murphy, and Dan Levy were the trio of former co-stars in question. Culkin, 46, Murphy, 39, and Levy, 43, have all played O’Hara’s offspring.

Getty Macaulay Culkin, Annie Murphy, and Dan Levy speaking about Catherine O’Hara.

In Culkin’s case, he famously played Kevin McCallister, son of O’Hara’s Kate McCallister, in the iconic Christmas comedy movies “Home Alone” and “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” in 1990 and 1992, respectively.

Murphy and Levy played Alexis Rose and David Rose, daughter and son to O’Hara’s Moira Rose in the CBC sitcom “Schitt’s Creek” from 2015 until 2020.

Since the lovely tribute they paid to O’Hara, Culkin has taken to social media to pay his own mini tribute to Murphy and Levy.

Macaulay Culkin Calls Annie Murphy & Dan Levy ‘Family’

Macaulay Culkin shared his mini tribute to fellow Catherine O’Hara on-screen offspring actors, Annie Murphy and Dan Levy, with the 3.2 million followers on his Instagram account.

The post includes a single photograph of Levy, Murphy, and Culkin (from left to right) backstage at the Peacock Theatre at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards. The three stars are smiling and their bond over their shared connection to the much-loved O’Hara is clear to see.

Culkin’s caption on his post simply reads, “Thanks for being family…”

The White Stripes’ 2002 song “We’re Going To Be Friends” plays over the post.

Culkin’s fans and followers flocked to the comments section of his post en masse to have their say on it, as well as to praise the trio’s tribute to O’Hara.

Fans Praise the ‘Lovely Tribute’ to Catherine O’Hara

Getty Macaulay Culkin, Annie Murphy, and Dan Levy.

The comments section of Macaulay Culkin’s post about Annie Murphy and Dan Levy is flooded with lovely messages from the “Home Alone” star’s fans and followers.

One of Culkin’s followers commented, “Had to grab the Kleenex 😭, what a sweet tribute to your mama! ♥️”

Another follower wrote, “Thank you, Mac & fam. ❤️✌🏾”

The official Instagram account of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” said, “🫶🏻 lovely tribute last night.”

“Mom would be proud 🥹,” noted someone else.

Another Instagram user posted, “Beautiful speech, sir. Catherine was smiling up above. ❤️”

Somebody else proclaimed that, “This makes momma happy ❤️❤️❤️.”

Meanwhile, a fan of Culkin, Murphy, and Levy made a request that few people would argue with. They wrote, “Now I need to see you 3 in something together, pleaaaase 😍.”

Last but not least, one individual commented, “Your words were beautiful and she is so proud of you. ❤️”

The tribute to Catherine O’Hara by Macaulay Culkin, Annie Murphy, and Dan Levy really was lovely. Moreover, it’s even lovelier to see that the three stars are so friendly with each other. We’re absolutely certain that O’Hara would be extremely happy to see that.

May Catherine O’Hara’s memory always be a blessing to her nearest and dearest. Moreover, may she continue to rest in eternal peace.