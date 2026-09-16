Charles Spencer’s Diana Memoir Stolen Days Before Its Release

Four copies of Charles Spencer’s upcoming memoir about Diana were stolen from a truck in the Netherlands just days before the book’s scheduled release. The unusual theft happened as the highly anticipated memoir was being transported to a warehouse for distribution. Meanwhile, Christian Bale’s longtime foster care project has opened in California.

Four Copies Were Stolen From a Truck

According to Hello!, the books were taken after the truck driver stopped overnight to sleep. The vehicle was carrying copies of “Swan Song: Diana, My Sister” to a warehouse in the Netherlands.

When the driver returned, a break-in had been discovered. Only a handful of books were missing.

According to People, four copies had been stolen and Dutch police were investigating the incident.

The timing has added further interest to the theft. “Swan Song” is scheduled to be published on September 22. That leaves only days between the theft and the memoir’s official release.

The book has been surrounded by tight security ahead of publication. As reported by People, extensive precautions had been taken to prevent the book from leaking before its planned serialization.

Why Charles Spencer Wrote About Diana

The memoir is particularly significant because it marks the first time Charles Spencer has written openly and at length about his sister.

According to People, Spencer said he had been “inundated” with requests to discuss Diana as the 30th anniversary of her death approaches.

Rather than continue responding to questions, Spencer decided to record his own memories.

“The aim of this book is to tell the truth about Diana from her brother’s perspective,” Spencer said in the announcement.

He also said he wanted to speak on Diana’s behalf in an “openly positive way.”

The 62-year-old author has previously written about his childhood and British history. This memoir takes a much more personal approach.

Spencer has also expressed frustration with accounts of Diana’s life that he believes contain inaccuracies. Writing the book gave him an opportunity to put his own memories on record.

That perspective is central to “Swan Song.” The memoir brings together memories from their childhood, their family life and the devastating period surrounding Diana’s death.

Charles Spencer Calls the Memoir His Most Personal

As reported by Hello!, Spencer described “Swan Song” as the most personal of the 10 books he has written over three decades.

“At heart, this is a brother’s simple tribute to an extraordinary sister,” Spencer wrote.

The book also required Spencer to revisit memories aloud. He recorded the audiobook himself over three days.

Spencer added that Diana would, in his view, have approved of every word.

When the Diana Memoir Will Be Released

The theft has not changed the scheduled publication date for “Swan Song: Diana, My Sister.” The memoir is due to arrive on September 22.

According to Hello!, the memoir is being translated into 12 languages. Hardcover, ebook and audiobook editions are planned.

The book’s release comes as interest in Diana’s life remains strong. Spencer’s decision to tell his story now also gives readers a perspective they have not previously received from him at this length.

For now, the four stolen copies remain at the center of an unusual investigation. The incident happened just days before readers are due to get access to Spencer’s deeply personal account.

In other news, Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress” is returning to auction. The iconic Christina Stambolian gown could sell for as much as $300,000.