Hayden Panettiere’s Ex Brian Hickerson Makes First Public Comments After Her Passing

Hayden Panettiere died on August 16. She was 36. In the weeks since her passing, there has been much speculation regarding her cause of death, and a spotlight has been shone on the “Nashville” actress’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, and his brother, Zach Hickerson. Brian was at the apartment in Greenville, South Carolina, when his brother called 911.

Brian Hickerson Makes First Statement to the Media

On Wednesday, September 16, Brian was seen outside of a gas station in Greenville, South Carolina, where reporters asked how he was doing. In footage obtained by E! News, he replied, “How do you think I’m doing?” The journalist gave his condolences, to which Hickerson replied, “Appreciate it. That’s all I got for you, man.”

This is the first time that Hickerson has spoken directly to the press. His lawyer made comments on his behalf on August 20. “It is important to allow that investigation to proceed,” the statement reads. “As has been publicly reported, police confirmed there were no signs of foul play. Out of respect for Hayden’s loved ones and the ongoing investigation, there will be no further comment at this time.”

Brian and Panettiere had a complicated relationship, and he was arrested for punching the actress and sentenced to 45 days in jail in 2021.

Last week, the Hickerson brothers were involved in a bar altercation that led to Zach’s arrest for disorderly conduct. Brian was handcuffed but released. TMZ reports that at the time of the arrest, Brian was claiming “that police leaked details about the death of his actress girlfriend, Hayden Panettiere.”

The Greenville Police Department told TMZ Zach was “taken into custody for disorderly conduct and brought to jail.” The reason was that Zach was “highly intoxicated and began yelling profanities.” TMZ reporters interviewed Zach after his release. “It’s just super frustrating all that we’ve been through and all the rumors that get started and then people believe them and then they attack as a result of the rumors,” he said. “That’s what (expletive) me off.”

Hayden Panettiere’s Cause of Death

On Monday, September 14, it was reported by TMZ that Panettiere’s cause of death was an oxycodone pill that was laced with fentanyl. Her rep addressed the reports and released a statement to Us Weekly.

“As reported yesterday by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Hayden’s death remains under investigation pending the completion of toxicology results, despite reports from some outlets stating otherwise,” the statement reads. “Recent reports attributed to unnamed sources are unverified hearsay and have attributed to conflicting information that continues to circulate. While we are all eager to find closure and better understand the circumstances surrounding her passing, we must remain patient and allow the investigative process to unfold. The answers we are all seeking will come.”

The County’s Coroner’s Office also told Fox Carolina that no official cause of death had been ruled. “We have not released anything at this time. We will send out an email release when ready,” they said, Us Weekly reports.