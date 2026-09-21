‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for September 21-25, 2026

“Beyond the Gates” spoilers for the week of September 21 to 25 reveal that Dani is determined to get to the bottom of Bill’s declining health.

Joey has a secret meeting with Andre in a back alley. Anita and Vernon confront Dani about her night at the police station. Plus, Leslie puts her money where her mouth is.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Monday, September 21:

Dani comes to Bill’s aid, and then has a shocking realization.

Nicole teams up with Madison to help Chelsea.

Andre defends his marriage.

Ted is let in on a big secret.

Randy tells Izaiah he’s in his debt.

Heather outmaneuvers Joey.

‘BTG’ Spoilers for Tuesday, September 22:

Dani goes on the prowl for proof.

Bill takes Caroline into his confidence.

Naomi has an unexpected proposal for Hayley.

Jacob consults with Nicole on his case.

Chelsea’s shaken by Madison’s secrets.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Wednesday, September 23:

Hayley turns the tables.

Dani doesn’t hold back.

Chelsea confronts Bill.

Vanessa unwittingly tells Andre distressing news about Heather.

Jacob and Naomi worry it’s too late to save someone they love.

Joey has a back alley meeting.

Marcel finds the smoking gun.

‘BTG’ Spoilers for Thursday, September 24:

Jacob issues a bitter pill for Bill to swallow.

Leslie’s the bearer of bad news for Anita and Vernon.

Andre can’t believe what he hears.

Hayley enlists Tomas’ help.

Martin leans on Ted.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Friday, September 25:

Leslie puts her money where her mouth is.

Andre is rattled by an impatient Heather.

Hayley issues an ominous warning.

Kat is fed up with Tomas.

Izaiah’s plans for Eva are interrupted.

Naomi’s news shocks Chelsea.

A pair of exes have a candid chat.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Beyond the Gates.”

Monday, September 14: Vernon’s words surprise Martin; Nicole’s support steadies Anita; Bill grills his wife; Smitty tells Chelsea there’s no turning back; Naomi and Jacob lean on each other; Tomas tries to make amends with Kat.

Tuesday, September 15: Hayley sounds the alarm; Nicole and Vanessa clash over Heather; Ted and Shanice confront Leslie; Joey and Mona field some urgent questions from an unlikely source.

Wednesday, September 16: Anita counsels Kat; Leslie’s loyalty to her family’s legacy ruffles a few feathers; Jacob’s investigation takes an unexpected turn; Vanessa and Randy discuss their regrets; Izaiah makes Darlene’s day; Heather stuns Smitty.

Thursday, September 17: Bill is in over his head; Dani bears gifts for Anita, but Vernon wants Andre to bare his soul; Leslie pulls a confession from Marcel; Smitty panics while Martin and Naomi rally around him.

Friday, September 18: Dani hears a shocking admission from Bill; Andre receives an apology; Kat turns the tables on Chelsea; Eva and Ted have a heart-to-heart; Shanice and Ashley brace themselves for a serious shakeup at work.

Watch the latest “Beyond the Gates” episodes weekdays on CBS and Paramount+.