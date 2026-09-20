‘Bold & the Beautiful’s Don Diamont Shares Deeply Personal Farrah Fawcett Memory & Throwback

Soap hunk Don Diamont has had his fair share of celebrity encounters during his career. In honor of “Charlie’s Angels” 50th anniversary, “The Bold and the Beautiful” hunk shared a very personal memory of meeting Farrah Fawcett when he was only 14 years old.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’s Don Diamont Shares Farrah Fawcett Throwback and Touching Memory

In an Instagram post, Diamont shared a photo of himself and Fawcett sitting on a tennis court. It was a Polaroid picture, and on the bottom was Fawcett’s signature and some sweet words to Diamont.

The next slide was a photo of Fawcett in her iconic red swimsuit. Lynda Carter as Wonder Woman was the final picture in his social media share. All three photos were explained in Diamont’s very personal caption.

“What better way could I possibly celebrate Charli’s Angels 50th anniversary then sharing this POLAROID of a 14 year old me with Farrah Fawcett from 1976 at the height of her FARRAHNESS. I was a competitive junior tennis player and trained at The Tennis Station in Sherman Oaks, CA. I was there over the weekend with my parents and brother when who walks in??? FARRAH! She was going to use the ball machine to practice soooooo…., JUST TO BE A NICE KID🤨…. I asked her if she wanted me to hit with her instead of having to use that damn ball machine. She DID!” he wrote.

Diamont went on to add, “WOW!!! THIS IS THE SAME FARRAH FAUCET WHOSE RED SWIMSUIT POSTER WAS HANGING ON MY WALL. So you get it that would be the best selling pinup poster of all time! It was right next to my Linda Carter Wonder Woman poster. I have to give Linda her props, ….but I digress.😂.

“The Young and the Restless” alum explained that he was so grateful his brother had a Polaroid camera in his car. Diamont noted Fawcett’s signature before getting honest about how he felt then and now, looking back on the epic photo and memory.

“I’m giving her my best 14-year-old I’m cool, Hey what’s up Farah? , look.🤣 Hard to describe the Farrah Fawcett mania at the time so it was a big thrill! I’m glad to have the picture all these years later. She couldn’t have been sweeter to me, my brother and parents! RIP Farrah! Congrats Charlie’s Angels!” Diamont ended his touching story.

Don Diamont Reveals MLB Player Used His Soap Character Name as Alias

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Diamont has been working in the soap world for the past four decades. The actor has had an epic run professionally and personally, including a romance with Gloria Loring after his “Days of Our Lives” stint and serving as a father figure to Robin Thicke. Diamont discussed that relationship on the Soapy podcast recently.

In honor of his 40 years in the soap world, Diamont spoke to People magazine, where he revealed that Cal Ripken Jr. used his “The Young and the Restless” character name as an alias. That’s right, Ripken, for a while would check into places as Brad Carlton.

The piece of information was something Diamont learned after Ripken visited the actor on the set of the CBS soap, and they became friends.

“During the year of the streak when he was approaching breaking Lou Gehrig’s record, he registered under ‘Brad Carlton.’ Cal registered under my character’s name at hotels so people couldn’t find him,” the soap star spilled. Ripken broke Gehrig’s record for consecutive games played in September 1995.

Diamont knows he’s had quite a life with his wife and kids, getting to have some epic experiences because of his career. It’s something he doesn’t take for granted and remains grateful for every day.