Hallmark & ‘Days of Our Lives’ Alison Sweeney Excitedly Embraces ‘New Chapter’

Beloved Hallmark and soap star Alison Sweeney has something to celebrate as she reaches a major milestone. The fan-favorite actress has revealed she’s ready for this new chapter and has embraced a new era in her life.

Alison Sweeney Celebrates 50th Birthday With Excitement and Her People

On September 19, Sweeney became part of the 50 club, and she’s ready for it. The Hannah Swensen star used social media to celebrate her milestone birthday and express her excitement over what comes next.

Sweeney shared a few photos on Instagram, including two with her husband of 26 years, David Sanov. There was a family picture of Sweeney, Sanov, and their two children, Benjamin and Megan. Another picture featured Sweeney and a couple of her friends.

“I can’t believe it’s here, people. Wow! There is no better way to celebrate my 50th birthday than with my husband and my best friends. I’m jumping into this exciting new chapter with love and joy —and looking forward to all the adventures ahead!” she captioned the Instagram post.

The comments section was flooded with birthday wishes for Sweeney, and many were from familiar faces.

Hallmark stars Nikki DeLoach and Autumn Reeser wished Sweeney a big Happy Birthday, as did her “Days of Our Lives” co-stars Carson Boatman, Eric Martsolf, and Kristian Alfonso.

Great American Family star Danica McKellar shared, “Happy birthday! 🌟 Welcome to the 50’s club – looks great on you!! 😍” Candace Cameron Bure chimed in to say, “Happy 50th!!!!! Welcome to the club!!! It’s fab 🙌 💝🥳”

“Days of Our Lives” icon Lauren Koslow wrote, “Happy birthday 🎉 It’s a great decade !! ❤️❤️” Fans also wasted no time gushing over Sweeney and wishing her a happy birthday on this milestone day.

What’s Next for Alison Sweeney?

Life is looking pretty good for Sweeney these days. Sweeney’s 50th birthday happened just days after Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas teaser dropped. The footage gave a very brief glimpse at Sweeney’s upcoming Christmas movie with her good friend, Ashley Williams.

“Miles To Christmas” premieres on Sunday, November 29. It is the third movie that Sweeney and Williams have done together. They previously starred in “To Barcelona, With Love” and “To Barcelona, Forever.”

In addition to continuing to make Hallmark movies, it was announced in July that Sweeney was back in Salem. Sweeney has gone back to her soap roots for a return to “Days of Our Lives,” which also includes Christie Clark, Bryan Dattilo, and Chandler Massey.

The reunion marks the first time Clark and Sweeney have been on-screen together since 2012.

“It was just a delight, and it felt like going home,” Sweeney revealed on the red carpet of Hallmark’s 25th anniversary celebration. Details of the storyline are being kept under wraps, but Sweeney previously shared that it was a major one.

Because “Days of our Lives” films nearly 10 months in advance, Sweeney won’t be seen on-screen as Sami until summer 2027. No doubt fans can see her in plenty more Hallmark films until that happens.

It’s an epic day for Alison Sweeney as she celebrates a milestone birthday!