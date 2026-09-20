Nicolas Cage, 62, Shows Off His Hair Transformation on the Red Carpet as He Becomes a Silver Fox

Nicolas Cage made a rare public appearance at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night with his wife, Riko Shibata, on Saturday, September 18. For the occasion, the “Spider-Noir” actor looked handsome and dressed up, and his hair looked drastically different from just months earlier, as he embraced his natural gray.

Nicolas Cage Looks Handsome With Gray Hair

Getty Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage attend the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night

Cage looked smart in a blue suit, a white button-down shirt with the top buttons undone for a relaxed finish, and black shoes. Shibata wore white trousers, a white knit, and a matching trench coat. She looked gorgeous! The couple posed together for photos, looking very happy.

Getty

Getty

Cage and Shibata, who is 31 years younger than him, married at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, on February 16, 2021. This is Cage’s fifth marriage, but he believes this will be his last, and he is incredibly happy. “I’m really happily married,” he told the Los Angeles Times in 2022. “I know five [wives] is a lot, but I think I got it right this time.” The couple also share one child, August Francesca, born on September 7, 2022.

Nicolas Cage’s Impressive Career

Getty Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage attend Prime Video’s “Spider-Noir” world premiere

Cage is celebrated for his roles in “Face/Off,” “Leaving Las Vegas,” “Pig,” and “Next.” He has had an incredible career spanning decades, but there is also significant interest in his personal life. In a 2019 interview with The New York Times Magazine, the actor was asked about his work, and the publication asked him why he works so much and remarked on how he had previously claimed he wanted to do 150 films.

“That’s me speaking to my golden-age heroes. Those guys all did like 150,” he replied. “I also want to argue with the concept of supply and demand, I grew up in the ’70s watching Rock Hudson on ‘McMillan & Wife,’ Dennis Weaver in ‘McCloud,’ Charles Bronson in the movie of the week, Peter Falk in ‘Columbo.’ I began to develop a relationship with these characters and these actors.”

He continued, “The more I saw them, the more I wanted to see them. And by design, with video on demand, I felt that if I made more movies, not only was it good for me financially, people would be able to tune in at home and go, ‘What’s the next movie that Nick made?’ They’d have a large selection. So I’m not worried about too much supply and not enough demand. I’m just trying to get back to a feeling that I enjoyed as a child on my little Zenith television in the ’70s.”

Nicolas Cage’s Relationships

Getty Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley in 2002

In the same interview, Cage also discussed his personal relationships. He has previously been married to Erika Koike, Alice Kim, Lisa Marie Presley, and Patricia Arquette. “I think there has to be some unusualness to be able to be in a relationship with me,” he said. “I feel things very deeply; I have had melancholia my whole life.” He also revealed that he feels “sensitive” to his environment, adding, “I have to be in order to do what I do.”