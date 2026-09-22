Presley Gerber’s Final Hours Discussed on ‘The Megyn Kelly Show’

During the recent episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, the commentator discussed about the sudden passing of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s 27-year-old son, Presley Gerber due to a fatal substance overdose.

While sharing the news, Kelly weighed in about the “questionable” living arrangements at rehab facility allowing Presley to stay in separate house rather than staying together to keep a close watch.

Adding on the details of TMZ’s report, she said, “They report that he was at a rehab facility that allowed patients to stay on campus in their own housing — which is, you know, questionable.”

Megyn Shared Her Experience Visiting a Loved One in Rehab

Sharing her personal experience visiting her loved ones in the rehab facility, Kelly explained why she found the “separate house” living arrangement questionable. She said, “I will tell you that they never would have allowed that. It was important for everyone in the facility to be together so you could keep a very close eye on them. You couldn’t even — I tried to bring a care package to my loved one, and you could not bring in anything that could arguably or possibly be used as a drug, like hairspray.”

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Kelly went to speculate about what may have contributed to the outcome. She said, “So, I have a lot of questions about how he overdosed in a rehab facility. My guess this morning, knowing nothing else, is that it has something to do with the fact that he was at this outpost on the facility grounds as opposed to being under lock and key.”

Currently, the Los Angeles County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner (DME) is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

Meanwhile, Hollywood is mourning the loss of the beloved soul. From Paris Hilton to Brooklyn Beckham, Instagram is flooding with tributes from the film fraternity. Brody Jenner left a heartfelt comment on Gerber’s final Instagram post, writing, “love you brother.” Other notable names include Brad Garrett, Phaedra Parks, Camille Grammer, and more.

Presley Has Bravely Talked About His Substance Abuse

In recent years, Presley has increasingly used his public platforms to discuss mental health and his battle of addiction. In his March Instagram post, wherein he opened about receiving Ibogaine treatment, a psychedelic-based therapy sometimes used in addiction recovery. He admitted being “terrified” during the process, adding “I knew I would be again if I ever had to face something like this.” His sister Kaia responded proudly on the post, writing, “that’s my brother I am so damn proud.”

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Even during 2023 chat on the Studio 22 podcast, Presley discussed the same struggles. While embracing his challenges, the 27-year-old model wanted to use his own experience to help others navigating the similar struggles. He described the work of raising awareness as something deeply personal to him.

Speaking about his journey, he added, mental health became a huge part of his life almost equivalent to “a 24/7 job”.