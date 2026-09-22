Cindy Crawford & Husband Rande Gerber Seen for the First Time Since the Tragic Passing of Their Son

Supermodel Cindy Crawford and her businessman husband Rande Gerber’s son, Presley Gerber, died in a rehab facility on Sunday, September 20, TMZ reports. The family is understandably heartbroken and has asked for privacy during this challenging time, releasing a short statement. “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time,” it reads.

Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber Seen for the First Time

On Tuesday morning, September 22, the Daily Mail published photos of Crawford and Rande driving in a black Range Rover. They were leaving their home in Hollywood late on Monday night, September 21. Both of them wore dark sunglasses, and the photos show Rande behind the wheel. This is the first public sighting since the tragic death of their son, who had entered the rehab facility on Saturday, September 19, one day before he died of a suspected overdose.

A Santa Monica Police Department spokesman told the Daily Mail that when emergency services were called to the rehab facility on Sunday morning, Presley was already dead. The statement reads, “On September 20, 2026, at approximately 9.35 am, Santa Monica Police Department officers responded to a report of a possible overdose in the 1000 block of Berkeley Street. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who was deceased.”

The statement continues, “SMPD detectives are investigating the death as a suspected overdose. At this time, there is no indication of foul play. The investigation remains ongoing.”

Presley Gerber’s Relationship With His Loving Family

Presley was part of a close-knit family that included his loving parents and his younger sister, model and actress Kaia Gerber. Over the years, they’ve shared glimpses of their family life through social media photos and interviews about their relationship.

“The family is in total shock right now. They are saddened beyond words,” the source told People. “Kaia loved that Presley was so open about his struggles; his family was so proud that he was finding strength in helping others.”

A second source stressed that Presley came from a loving, supportive family. “This was never a situation involving two absent Hollywood parents,” they said. “Cindy and Rande could not have been more supportive of Presley. They were always there for him and did everything they could to help him. The family has always been incredibly close, and Presley was deeply loved.”

Presley Gerber’s Career

Like his famous mom, Presley modeled and made his runway debut at 16. He also appeared in campaigns alongside his mother, most notably in a Pepsi Super Bowl advert. “We literally drove from our house to work together, then drove home together. But we’re a really tight family, so it was just like going to work with one of your friends,” he said in a 2018 interview with People. “It was so fun, and easy.”

For Vuori’s 2025 campaign, the whole family got involved, including Rande. In an interview with People, Crawford reflected on their collaboration. “It was amazing,” she said. “I mean, obviously, we’ve done family pictures before, but being on a real shoot. I think my husband and I just had … First of all, we got to spend a day with our kids, which we love. But it was extra special.”