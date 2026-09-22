Sex and the City’ Star Chris Noth Is Saying Goodbye to a Piece of His New York History

Chris Noth is preparing to part with a piece of his New York history after more than three decades.

The “Sex and the City” actor has listed his longtime Greenwich Village residence for $1.495 million, more than 30 years after purchasing the property in 1994, according to Realtor.com.

Chris Noth’s apartment has been part of the actor’s life since before audiences came to know him as Mr. Big, making the listing particularly fitting for a star whose most famous character became inseparable from New York City.

And this isn’t the first time Noth has tried to find a new owner for the Greenwich Village property.

Chris Noth’s Apartment Has Been Part of His Life for Decades

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 07: Chris Noth seen on the set of “And Just Like That…” the follow up series to “Sex and the City” in Madison Square Park on November 07, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Noth, 71, purchased the one-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom co-op in 1994, four years before “Sex and the City” premiered on HBO in 1998.

That means he already owned the property when he first stepped into the role of John “Mr. Big” Preston, Carrie Bradshaw‘s complicated love interest, and kept it through the show’s six-season run, two movies and his eventual return in “And Just Like That.”

Noth’s connection to New York also extends beyond simply playing one of television’s best-known Manhattan characters. Before “Sex and the City,” he spent years playing NYPD detective Mike Logan on “Law & Order.”

The actor has previously acknowledged just how closely audiences associate him with the city. In a 2021 interview with The Guardian, Noth reflected on eventually accepting his connection to Mr. Big and said being a small part of what people associate with New York was “a really lovely thing.”

His latest real estate move now brings another chapter of that New York connection closer to an end.

Inside Noth’s $1.495 Million New York Home

Chris Noth’s New York home is a prewar Greenwich Village co-op featuring one bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms.

According to Realtor.com, the residence has soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace and original architectural details. An oversized entry gallery provides enough room for a home office or library and overlooks the sunken living room.

The living space includes arched leaded-glass windows, open-sky views and a series of archways surrounding the fireplace. The kitchen features dark wood cabinetry and modern appliances, while the bedroom can accommodate a king-sized bed. The full bathroom has marble finishes.

Location is another major selling point. The building sits between Union Square and Washington Square, putting the property in the heart of Greenwich Village. Noth has also offered the residence as a rental at various points during his ownership, according to Realtor.com.

Noth Previously Tried to Sell the Apartment for More

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 02: Chris Noth is seen at the film set of the ‘And Just Like That’ in Chelsea, Manhattan on August 02, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The current $1.495 million asking price isn’t Noth’s first attempt to sell his longtime home. In October 2021, Chris Noth’s apartment was placed on the market for $2.19 million, according to Patch.

That means the latest asking price is $695,000 below the price attached to the property five years ago, or roughly 32% less. The difference doesn’t necessarily indicate what the apartment will ultimately sell for, but it adds another wrinkle to Noth’s latest attempt to part with the property.

The building itself also has an interesting connection to the “Sex and the City” universe. Patch reported in 2021 that author Candace Bushnell, whose newspaper columns and subsequent book inspired the HBO series, previously lived in the same Greenwich Village co-op complex.

For Noth, selling the apartment would close a particularly long chapter. The actor owned the home before Mr. Big became one of his defining roles, kept it as “Sex and the City” grew into a pop-culture phenomenon and held onto it for years afterward. More than three decades after buying it, this piece of Noth’s New York history is looking for its next owner.