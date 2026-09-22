Charlie Hunnam’s Longtime Love Morgana McNelis Quietly Confirms They’re Married

Charlie Hunnam and his longtime love Morgana McNelis appear to have quietly reached a major relationship milestone after nearly two decades together.

McNelis returned to Instagram after a lengthy absence to share details about the custom pieces she created for the 2026 Emmy Awards, where Hunnam celebrated his nomination for “Monster.” But tucked into her post was a much bigger personal revelation: She referred to Hunnam as her “husband.”

The jewelry designer shared the update after attending the September 14 ceremony with Hunnam, marking another rare public appearance for the notoriously private couple.

“To stand beside my husband as he celebrated his Emmy nomination made the evening infinitely more meaningful,” McNelis wrote. “I am so proud of him…. of his work, his artistry, and everything that brought him to this moment 🖤”

Neither Hunnam nor McNelis had previously publicly announced that they were married.

McNelis used her Maison de Morgana Instagram account to make her return to social media and showcase the pieces she created for the Emmys.

“After a long silence, a return,” she began.

McNelis explained that she wanted to make something particularly meaningful for the awards ceremony.

“For the Emmys, I wanted to create something deeply personal….something made not simply to be worn, something to celebrate,” she wrote.

She identified the creations as the Serpent Dress, the Beatrix Bag and the Dragon’s Blood Ring & Earrings.

“Three pieces conceived together. A study in transformation, protection, seduction and remembrance…. the serpent shedding its skin, the talisman carried close, the drop of blood suspended as a sacrifice 🩸,” McNelis wrote. “Made with magic. Made with a piece of myself. Made within the underworld of Maison Morgana.”

She added that the pieces were “worn on a night that belonged, most importantly, to someone I love,” before revealing her new description of Hunnam as her husband.

“A beautiful reason to step out of the shadows,” she concluded.

Charlie Hunnam Previously Said He Already Considered Himself Married

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McNelis’ choice of words comes years after Hunnam openly discussed their differing views on marriage.

During a 2020 SiriusXM interview with Andy Cohen, Hunnam said he was “sort of indifferent” about officially getting married, while McNelis felt differently.

“She does not feel the same,” Hunnam said. “She’s very eager to get married. I’ll do it because it’s important to her, but I don’t have any great romantic feelings towards it.”

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Hunnam later said that his comments had hurt McNelis and did not accurately reflect his feelings about their relationship.

“I gotta say, that really hurt my girlfriend’s feelings, and I really regretted saying that,” Hunnam said. “I actually didn’t mean it at all, it was, frankly, just stupid (expletive) I said in the heat of the moment.”

The “Sons of Anarchy” star then explained that after 14 years together, he already thought of their relationship as a marriage.

“I’m, like, so romantic, and the reality is I sort of consider myself married,” he said. “I’ve been with my girlfriend for 14 years. I suppose what I was trying to articulate—the official government sanction of it doesn’t mean anything to me, but the romance of it means an enormous amount.”