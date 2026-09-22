‘Line of Fire’ Episode 2 Promo Immediately Answers a Burning Question

It’s not easy to offer enough reveals and keep viewers interested at the same time. “Line of Fire” is finding the balance, bringing a major mystery that the Hollingsworth family needs to get to the bottom of, while also bringing answers to viewers right away.

We know who is after the family, but it’s not entirely clear why. However, the “Line of Fire” series premiere brought up a burning question that the second episode is always answering in the promo.

‘Line of Fire’ Season 1 Episode 2 Promo

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The first look at the new episode tells everyone that Mike and Jane Hollingsworth know who has attacked Clare’s boyfriend. Jane knew it from the start, and she has been trying to push the investigation in another direction to protect a lie that she and Mike have been telling their adult children for some time.

They know that Jack isn’t dead. Leaving the gum wrappers in the shape of the bird was his calling card, making it clear to the parents that they have some explaining to do. They’re not exactly going to come out and share they lied, though. They need to get to the bottom of what Jack wants and where he is before the three siblings find out.

Of course, this sets up drama with Homeland Security, which is now on the case. The attack in the Hollingsworth home makes it personal, and Homeland Security isn’t going to let up. It means it’ll be much harder for Mike and Jane to do their own investigating on the side with the information they already know.

The Procedural Element Becomes a Focus

NBC LINE OF FIRE — “A Bigger Picture” Episode 102 — Pictured: (l-r) Tommy O’Brien as Mike Jr. “Micah” Hollingsworth, Taylor Bloom as Russ Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Spencer Pazer/NBC)

At the same time, “Line of Fire” is a procedural. That means, mixed with all this family drama, there have to be cases of the week.

The promo doesn’t give much of a view on that, but the synopsis does. Once again, fans will get to see Clare and Jane going up against each other. After a while, you have to wonder why anyone would allow Jane to keep requesting her daughter whenever the FBI is called into the case. You would think these two organizations would work on keeping the tow of them apart, considering it seems like a personal joy in thwarting each other every step of the way.

The latest case is sure to be more proof of that. When a bank heist pulls in both the U.S. Marshals and the FBI, it puts the two Hollingsworth women against each other. They both have different opinions about what went down, but is Jane getting in the way because Jack comes up again, or is this a regular occurance?

Meanwhile, Micah will need to figure out how to work with his dad. He’s been looking forward to Mike retiring, and now that retirement is off the cards because of the season-long mystery. Just how long can Micah keep his illicit relationship a secret with his dad watching his every move?

“Line of Fire” airs on Mondays at 10/9c on NBC, and streams the following day on Peacock. This is an episode to watch, as it is the first written for the viewers — the pilot episode is always written for the execs!