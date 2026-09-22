‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Season 2 Episode 2 Promo Puts Love to the Test

Is love enough? It’s the question that comes up after the “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” Season 2 premiere. The couples are separated, one by land and one by time, and now they need to find their way back to each other.

The promo and images for “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” Season 2 Episode 2 hint at some of the major storylines to come, and not just in this particular episode. There are hints of storylines to come, including the First Jacobite Rebellion that many have been waiting for since the first season.

Julia Needs to Hope in ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Season 2 Episode 2

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Now that Julia knows Henry traveled through time without her, all she can do is hope. She has to hope that Henry has gone back to their own time, and while there, he’s been able to find Claire. If she can believe that, then maybe she can survive the past with William while she figures out why they couldn’t travel.

The premiere episode hinted at the return of Maisri. While she wasn’t included in the promo, there is one image with her to highlight that she will be in the episode. Will she be able to bring the answers that Julia needs to travel through the stones? Maybe she brings some bad news for the stranded woman.

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Meanwhile, viewers know that Henry hasn’t made it back to Claire. He’s stuck in the insane asylum in Inverness, but he does have a friend by his side. Mrs. Graham believes his story of the stones, and she believes that he has come through time. Now, there is a sense of hope that she will be able to help him get back there, but for now, she needs him to hold onto memories of Julia.

Love has to be enough for him to remember. It has to be enough for him to hold onto what’s in his heart, so that he can find his way back. If only he could remember Claire, though. That could be a whole different story.

Ellen Needs to Hold On in ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’

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While that arc is happening, Ellen and Brian need to find their way back to each other. This is a little different, as they’re only separated by land and family politics. The MacKenzies and Frasers hate each other, but their “Romeo & Juliet” love story keeps them going.

Ellen isn’t afraid to stand up to her brothers, making it clear that fighting against the British is ridiculous. Should the Jacobites lose, the MacKenzies will lose it all. What is her plan to protect Leoch, though? There has to be something, as she continues to protect her family home while also finding a way to be with Brian.

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As for Brian, images hint that he is going to step up in his father’s fight. There’s a shot of him standing on a table, and it looks like he’s giving a passionate speech. Will this be to rally everyone together to fight against the British?

Those who know history — and “Outlander” — know how this first Jacobite Rebellion ends, but there has to be hope that they can bring freedom to their people.

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Then there’s Murtagh, who doesn’t appear too much in the promo. It’s the images for the hour that give a hint of what to expect there. “Outlander” fans know what becomes of Murtagh and Jocasta, but what is going on in that one scene?

“Outlander: Blood of My Blood” airs on Fridays on STARZ.