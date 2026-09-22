The ‘2 Broke Girls’ Scene That Kat Dennings Refused to Film

Kat Dennings co-starred as Max Black on “2 Broke Girls” with Beth Behrs, and the comedy wasn’t afraid to have jokes about their bodies. Dennings, 40, revealed one scene she pushed to remove and succeeded. Her argument was made clearer with a brutal point to the show’s creator.

Kat Dennings Said She Wasn’t Paid Enough on ‘2 Broke Girls’ for Scrapped Scene

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Max and Caroline tried to move beyond their serving job by opening a cupcake shop on the sitcom. The “Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist” star revealed on TikTok how she bravely used her voice early in the show’s run.

“At the beginning of 2 Broke Girls, this must have been season 1 or 2, we had a table read,” she told the camera during her work break. “In one of those episodes, there was a scene where Max and Caroline are just wearing bras. They were just wearing bras and they were running around in the apartment set. The scene was just us wearing bras.”

She said she didn’t have much power that early in the series. But the “Thor” actress voiced her feelings about it anyway.

“After the table read, I went over to showrunner Michael Patrick King and said, ‘I’m gonna need you to take out the bra scene, or have us wearing clothes during the scene,'” Dennings revealed. The “Sex and the City” creator refused, and she got her point across another way.

“And I said, ‘You don’t pay me enough for a bra scene,’” she claimed. “And sure enough, the bra scene was gone.”

How Much Was Kat Dennings Paid for ‘2 Broke Girls’?

Getty Kat Dennings of ‘Dollface’ speaks onstage during the Hulu segment of the Summer 2019 Television Critics Association Press

It paid off for the show’s creators to listen to the concerns of their stars. The CBS sitcom lasted six seasons, and TBS acquired it for reruns and paid between $1.5 million and $1.7 million per episode in 2012, according to the Los Angeles Times. That’s the most a network paid for a network comedy’s reruns.

Behrs and Dennings reportedly earned $150,000 per episode each, which is around $20 million total, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The actors continue to earn royalties through syndication.

Dennings previously made a TikTok about her experience on “2 Broke Girls.” She walked into a building and found a black trash bag with yellow tape. “Don’t open–traumatic!!!” someone wrote on the tape in black marker.

The actress opened it and found the red and yellow server costume from the show. “I don’t feel like looking at that again,” she told the camera. “I’m not revisiting that chapter of my life. No thanks!”

She then wondered if the costume fit and the answer was yes. However, the boots were so tight that the actress cut them off. The show ended in 2017.

It’s safe to say Dennings has complicated feelings about her time on “2 Broke Girls.” It gained her financial success, but she also had to stand up for herself on set.