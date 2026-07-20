‘2 Broke Girls’ Star Posts Throwback Photo — and Frenzied Fans Believe a New Season Is Coming

It’s been nine years since CBS canceled “2 Broke Girls,” the outrageous sitcom about a pair of New York waitresses struggling to launch their own cupcake business.

The show’s stars have all moved on to other projects in the near-decade since. However, one of them is sharing a sweet reminiscence of the still-beloved series that’s making nostalgic fans beg for a new season.

Kat Dennings’ Throwback Pick

Star Kat Dennings, who played Max on the series throughout its run, posted a pic on Instagram featuring herself and co-star Beth Behrs, who played Caroline.

Dennings didn’t add a caption, just a couple of heart emojis.

Behrs was quick to chime in with a comment, writing, “We were so cute tho,” adding some heart emojis of her owm.

Fans Are Begging for More

Fans of the show, which ran from 2011 until 2017, were quick to join Behrs in the comment section to demand a revival of “2 Broke Girls.”

“We want back Max and Caroline,” wrote one comment.

“SEASON 7 PLEASE,” reads another comment. “This show saved my life so many times and now I need another doze [sic] of it.”

Another wondered whether Dennings was dropping a clue that a “2 Broke Girls” reboot was already in the works. “Is this like a sign? OMG,” that commenter wrote.

“WHAT COULD THIS MEAN,” a comment added, joined by “WAIT!!! DO I GET MY HOPES HIGH?”

“TELL ME ITS HAPPENING PLEASEEEEE,” wrote another fan, summing up the reaction Dennings’ post generated.

The Show’s Cancellation Shocked Everyone

When CBS announced in 2017 that “2 Broke Girls” was not being renewed for a seventh season, the news blindsided both fans and the show’s stars and producers.

Showrunner Michelle Nader was stunned, and promised she’d do everything she could to keep the adventures of Max and Caroline going. “This is not the end for these girls,” she told TVLine. “We’re not finished and we don’t want to be finished and I don’t think the audience is finished.”

Fans Never Got Closure

Because everyone working on “2 Broke Girls” believed a seventh season was guaranteed, the series didn’t so much end as just abruptly stop. As a result, storylines were left hanging, never to be resolved — particularly the plot involving Max’s impending wedding.

Speaking with Yahoo! TV following the cancellation, Dennings revealed that she and series co-creator Michael Patrick King “actually talked as if there was going to be another season.”

At the time, she was hopeful that fans could somehow receive a satisfying conclusion. “Maybe one day we’ll wrap it all up with a two-hour special where we see all of these things happen,” she said. “I would love that. I think the people that watched the show for so many years deserve some closure, and I would love to give that to them.”

Behrs shared similar sentiments in a 2025 interview with the Associated Press, insisting that she’d “be open to it” if a chance to revive “2 Broke Girls” were presented to her.

Like Dennings, she lamented that they “never got a goodbye or an end” to the saga of Max and Caroline.

Where Can 2 Broke Girls Be Seen?

All six seasons of “2 Broke Girls” are available for fans to stream on Amazon’s Prime Video.