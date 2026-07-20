What to Watch on Netflix Right Now (July 20-26)

Ready to refresh your watchlist? Netflix has another exciting lineup of movies and TV shows arriving this week. Here’s what to watch on the streaming platform from July 20 to 26.

What to Watch on Netflix on Monday, July 20:

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Sesame Street Classics (Season 1): “ Sunny days started here! Join the original gang on Sesame Street with these vintage episodes from the vault featuring everyone’s favorite furry friends.”

Sunny days started here! Join the original gang on Sesame Street with these vintage episodes from the vault featuring everyone’s favorite furry friends.” Wicked: For Good: “Living in exile, misunderstood witch Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) must continue her fight for the truth — and make good with estranged friend Glinda (Ariana Grande) — to save all of Oz.”

What to Watch on Netflix on Tuesday, July 21:

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WWE: Unreal (Season 3): “John Cena says goodbye, a fan favorite returns, and the next generation of Superstars rises to the occasion. WWE: Unreal takes viewers inside the writers room as injuries, last-minute pivots, and career-defining decisions reshape WWE’s biggest season yet heading into WrestleMania 42.”

“John Cena says goodbye, a fan favorite returns, and the next generation of Superstars rises to the occasion. WWE: Unreal takes viewers inside the writers room as injuries, last-minute pivots, and career-defining decisions reshape WWE’s biggest season yet heading into WrestleMania 42.” Bill Maher: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor: “Louis C.K., Whitney Cummings, Woody Harrelson and more gather to celebrate comedy icon Bill Maher as he accepts the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.”

“Louis C.K., Whitney Cummings, Woody Harrelson and more gather to celebrate comedy icon Bill Maher as he accepts the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.” Ordinary Angels: “Sidestepping her own struggles, a salon co-owner focuses on helping a grieving man saddled with insurmountable medical debt for his ailing daughter.”

What to Watch on Netflix on Wednesday, July 22:

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A Toxic Love Story: “ A string of threatening emails escalates into a revenge plot involving a newly married US marshal and his ex-girlfriend in this true-crime documentary.”

A string of threatening emails escalates into a revenge plot involving a newly married US marshal and his ex-girlfriend in this true-crime documentary.” Elite Force (Season 1): “After an unprecedented attack on his unit, a high-ranking officer set to leave the field leads a perilous mission that forces him to confront his past.”

“After an unprecedented attack on his unit, a high-ranking officer set to leave the field leads a perilous mission that forces him to confront his past.” Elize: Shadows of a Woman: “In this retelling of a real case, a former escort discovers her wealthy husband’s infidelity and struggles to cope as betrayal poisons their marriage.”

“In this retelling of a real case, a former escort discovers her wealthy husband’s infidelity and struggles to cope as betrayal poisons their marriage.” Jujutsu Kaisen (Season 3): “After he swallows a cursed talisman and becomes a curse, Yuji Itadori enrolls into a shaman’s school to find the remaining talismans and eliminate the curse.”

“After he swallows a cursed talisman and becomes a curse, Yuji Itadori enrolls into a shaman’s school to find the remaining talismans and eliminate the curse.” My Daughter’s Father (Season 1): “With her daughter’s life on the line, a doctor’s search for a kidney donor exposes a secret affair and a DNA test that could shatter two families.”

“With her daughter’s life on the line, a doctor’s search for a kidney donor exposes a secret affair and a DNA test that could shatter two families.” Shoplifters: “Poor but close-knit, the Shibatas steal to survive. Rescuing a young girl from her family puts them on a collision course with the rest of society.”

“Poor but close-knit, the Shibatas steal to survive. Rescuing a young girl from her family puts them on a collision course with the rest of society.” The Taste Test (Season 1): “Experts from the America’s Test Kitchen team taste and review popular supermarket foods and ingredients to help home cooks make informed choices.”

“Experts from the America’s Test Kitchen team taste and review popular supermarket foods and ingredients to help home cooks make informed choices.” The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 1): “Get hitched or call it quits? Couples put their love to the test — while shacking up with other potential matches — in a provocative reality series.”

What to Watch on Netflix on Thursday, July 23:

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Kaulitz & Kaulitz (Season 3): “Health checkups, a stormy wedding, and an overdue journey to the past: The twins are ready to confront life’s big questions — and each other.”

“Health checkups, a stormy wedding, and an overdue journey to the past: The twins are ready to confront life’s big questions — and each other.” Love in Slow Motion: “When Haya’s best friend Jawad gets engaged, her chronically-single world unravels — because who knew true love could be hiding in the friend zone?”

“When Haya’s best friend Jawad gets engaged, her chronically-single world unravels — because who knew true love could be hiding in the friend zone?” Ransom Canyon (Season 2): “Staten (Josh Duhamel) and Quinn (Minka Kelly) chase risky new ventures to bring hope and prosperity back to Ransom Canyon — and grapple with their true feelings for each other.”

“Staten (Josh Duhamel) and Quinn (Minka Kelly) chase risky new ventures to bring hope and prosperity back to Ransom Canyon — and grapple with their true feelings for each other.” Suzzanna: Witchcraft: “A young woman learns the dark arts to avenge her father’s death. But when her powers backfire, she must choose between revenge and redemption.”

“A young woman learns the dark arts to avenge her father’s death. But when her powers backfire, she must choose between revenge and redemption.” The Debt Collector: “Tormented by past mistakes and a terminal diagnosis, an ex-debt collector returns to the underworld to protect the victims of a violent organization.”

“Tormented by past mistakes and a terminal diagnosis, an ex-debt collector returns to the underworld to protect the victims of a violent organization.” UnMarry: “Brought together by a chance encounter at a law office, a man and woman facing the end of their respective marriages find hope in an unlikely friendship.”

What to Watch on Netflix on Friday, July 24:

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Scream: “As a masked killer with a penchant for horror trivia terrorizes a teen and her friends, a dogged reporter tries to find out who’s behind the murders.”

“As a masked killer with a penchant for horror trivia terrorizes a teen and her friends, a dogged reporter tries to find out who’s behind the murders.” Scream 2: “After surviving Ghostface’s (Roger L. Jackson) terrifying rampage, Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) sets out for college, hoping to leave her dark past behind. Hey, good luck with that.”

“After surviving Ghostface’s (Roger L. Jackson) terrifying rampage, Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) sets out for college, hoping to leave her dark past behind. Hey, good luck with that.” Scream 3: “This installment of the tongue-in-cheek horror franchise finds Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) once again battling a killer — this time, on a movie set.”

“This installment of the tongue-in-cheek horror franchise finds Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) once again battling a killer — this time, on a movie set.” 72 HOURS: “A 40-year-old executive hopes to save his flailing career by joining a group of twenty-somethings on a wild three-day bachelor party, after he’s inadvertently added to their group text.”

“A 40-year-old executive hopes to save his flailing career by joining a group of twenty-somethings on a wild three-day bachelor party, after he’s inadvertently added to their group text.” Class Crush Crisis (Season 1): “After transferring to a top high school, aspiring rock star Leerit vows to avoid romance — but quickly changes his tune when he meets his new roommate.”

“After transferring to a top high school, aspiring rock star Leerit vows to avoid romance — but quickly changes his tune when he meets his new roommate.” Heartstopper: Ending on a Hi: “A is a 35-minute behind-the-scenes documentary special that serves as a love letter to the beloved series and its fanbase.”

“A is a 35-minute behind-the-scenes documentary special that serves as a love letter to the beloved series and its fanbase.” Musafir Cafe: “Chander feels an undeniable connection with Sudha. Years later, he builds a new life in the hills with Preeti, but memories of the past linger.”

“Chander feels an undeniable connection with Sudha. Years later, he builds a new life in the hills with Preeti, but memories of the past linger.” The Truthers: “After her mother’s sudden death, Ruth (Stéphanie Magnin) returns to her hometown and reunites with her father, whose odd behavior makes her question what really happened.”

Note: No new titles on Saturday, July 25, and Sunday, July 26.