‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ EP Maril Davis Breaks Down the Development of Friendships

There are some friendships on screen that people need to see more of, and positive female friendships are definitely one of them. While the relationship between Julia and Davina started frosty on “Outlander: Blood of My Blood,” it developed into a beautiful thing, and that’s continued during the first hour of Season 2.

Executive producer Maril Davis told EntertainmentNow more about that development and why it happened. It turns out that it may not have been initially fully planned out.

Maril Davis Dishes on the Development of a Friendship

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During a roundtable press junket, Davis looked into the things that make “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” special. As she got into the development of the female friendship, she shared, “For the writers, I think it’s just when you see something that has the possibility of a relationship — maybe that starts out on the page, but when you see it on the screen, you realize it’s really special.”

She then chatted a little about the way actors end up working together, and how that can influence some of the movement forward and the partnerships preferred, saying, “The writers both plan things, but also, after you watch something and watch a season, you start to see which actors work together and where the story takes you. Certainly, those two have developed such a great [friendship].”

It hasn’t been an easy journey for Julia and Davina to get to this point, as Davis reminded everyone that “It started off with some animosity, but it has really grown into a lovely relationship.”

‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Season 2 Sees Julia Separated from Henry (Again!)

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The second season brought us answers to that major cliffhanger at the end of “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” Season 1. Everyone wondered who would go through the stones and where they would go, and at first, nobody was able to pass.

Of course, there was a glimpse of a gem on the dagger, and viewers know that a gem is needed to pass through the stones. Julia and Henry don’t know this yet, and they tried going through with nothing at first. It’s only with the dagger in his shoulder that Henry was able to go through the stones, leaving Julia in the past.

Now, she’s back under Simon Fraser’s roof. The only positive is that she’s back with Davina, who now knows the truth about who Julia is and where she comes from. That’s a huge turn of events, as a reveal like that means trust between the two women. Hopefully, Davina can be trusted.