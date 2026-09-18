The ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Season 2 Premiere Brings Shocking Heartbreak

One of the benefits of an early renewal is that we didn’t have to wait long for “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” to return. The second season delivered answers to burning questions, but at the same time, it brought heartbreak, anger, and despair.

For the “Outlander” fans out there who have been waiting for more OG characters to return, there were two surprising additions to the 1924 storyline. This certainly sets things up for Henry, but it also offers a cute nod to how Claire coming into their particular lives is so poignant.

Only Henry Goes Through the Stones on ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’

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When Henry and Julia first went up to the stones, all I could think about was how they wouldn’t be able to travel. They didn’t have gems, and I started to fear that “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” was going to forget that. Oh, I should have had more faith!

That was quickly and expertly handled. As Julia and William failed to travel, a glimpse of a gem on the dagger made it clear why. Only Julia doesn’t understand that yet, and I’m curious at how long it will take for the truth to come out. How long will Henry be stuck in 1924, and who will help him realize that he needs a gem to get back to the love of his life?

Of course, Henry needs to get out of the heartbreaking situation he’s in. As soon as I saw the electroshock machine, chills went down my spine. We all know now how barbaric that “treatment” was, but they didn’t understand it in the past. They didn’t quite know the damage that they were doing to people. We get to see it viscerally through Henry’s visions, as Claire is stripped from his memory.

There’s a level of heartbreak that the show has never delivered before. We’ve never seen a parent forget their own children, and you can’t help but feel deeply for Henry as he struggles to understand why the letter C stands out and why the date Oct. 20 means something.

The only saving grace in this storyline is the introduction of “Outlander’s” Rev. Wakefield and Mrs. Graham. Seeing the two younger versions of these characters immediately put a smile on my face, especially as we see just how different they are — and how they accept each other’s differences. Rev. Wakefield is a man of faith, while Mrs. Graham allows herself to believe the stories of the stones and of the fae folk. This continues into “Outlander,” and to see how early it starts and the love they have for each other — platonic, yes, but it’s still love — is a beautiful thing.

It also delivers hope for Henry. With Mrs. Graham knowing that Henry has come through time, she is sure to help him get back to Julia.

A Beautiful Friendship in Development

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The “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” Season 2 premiere is also a chance to showcase friendship. Julia has no choice but to return to Simon Fraser. Fortunately, the way she set up the planned escape allows her to go back without too many issues.

Simon is no wiser that she tried to leave. However, she feels alone, trying to figure out why her husband could travel but she and her baby couldn’t. There’s also a little bit of guilt as she returns to see the damage that she caused — worrying about what happened to Davina and seeing the look on Balloch’s face.

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Julia takes a huge risk through the episode, as she decides to tell Davina about time travel and where she comes from. During “Outlander,” we saw Claire imagine telling Mrs. Fitz, and it turned into accusations of witchcraft. While that somewhat happens in the prequel, Davina doesn’t immediately start screaming anything.

There’s a sense of relief in a way. Sure, Davina is terrified of losing her sight, but things finally make sense for her. Julia speaks in a weird way, and her hair is shorter than it should be. While it makes sense for someone from 1923, it doesn’t for someone in 1715. This whole reveal brings the two women closer, as Davina is willing to open her heart to allow Julia in a little more, knowing the risk Julia has just taken.

I hope to see more of this relationship develop, and that Davina proves she is worth the trust.

Brian and Ellen Need to Separate on ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’

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There is only a little time spent on the Brian and Ellen storyline, and I think that’s for the best. Out of the two couples, their storyline isn’t as traumatic just yet. We also roughly know how it all needs to work out.

Now, both the “Outlander” books and show make it clear that after Ellen ran away, she didn’t see her brothers again. She only showed her face once she was visibly pregnant, so that her marriage to Brian couldn’t be annulled or so that nothing could happen to Brian.

“Outlander: Blood of My Blood” has had to change canon, and we get a good reason for it. Ellen knows that being found with Brian will lead to his death. At least if she goes back to Castle Leoch alone, she will be somewhat safe. Eventually, her brothers will get over her betrayal. It’s quick to fix, allowing the most focus to be on other events at Castle Leoch.

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We get to see Malcolm and Maura finding out about the murder of the young Malcolm, who Brian killed at the end of “Outlander: Blood of My Blood.” With no witnesses to that, accusations are being flung everywhere. Of course, the Grants want to blame the MacKenzies, and the MacKenzies want to blame the Grants. However, nobody can say for certain what happened, and it’s a delicious mystery being baked into the storyline.

I feel like there’s a hint that Colum works out what happened at the very end of the episode. As he tells Ellen of Malcolm’s death, she isn’t shocked. That makes it clear to him that she had something to do with it, and now he’s going to have to cover that up. It sets up for an exciting turn of events for the rest of this season.

This entire part of the story is just getting started, as we get ready for the Jacobite Rebellion.

“Outlander: Blood of My Blood” airs on Fridays on STARZ.