Settle In for 8 Hallmark Movies Airing Tomorrow, Including a New Cozy Mystery — Sept. 19

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 19. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “The Waltons,” and “Reba” in the morning, grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘The Magic of Ordinary Days’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Magic of Ordinary Days” below:

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): 1944. World War II. Denver. Livy Dunne has essentially been thrown out of her home by her stern father, Rev. Dunne, because she’s pregnant and unmarried. She’s banished to rural Colorado, to go through an arranged marriage to a lonely farmer, so her child will have a “father.” When she arrives in tiny Wilson, Colorado, Livy and her “betrothed,” gentle but strong Ray Singleton, are wary around each other. Worldly Livy is bored by Ray and the hardscrabble life he leads –despite his inherent goodness and wisdom. As the months pass Lily learns more about this calm, practical, self-effacing farmer and his sister Martha – “a queen among women” – and her family. Slowly almost imperceptibly, Livy realizes she may have found “home,” quite accidentally. For his part, Ray becomes a regular visitor at the town library, reading the classics so he can converse intelligently with his educated wife. Livy befriends two Japanese-American girls who have been interned with their parents at a nearby camp; Florence and Rose are smart and beautiful. They end up teaching Livy a valuable lesson about life and love. Livy has her baby, elects to stay with Ray, and as she tells her sister-in-law, “I’ve learned more about love in my six months with this family than in the 25 in my father’s home.”

Starring Keri Russell, Skeet Ulrich and Mare Winningham.

“The Magic of Ordinary Days” originally premiered on January 30, 2005 on CBS as part of the Hallmark Hall of Fame.

‘The Wedding Veil’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Wedding Veil” below:

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): The first installment of a new trilogy follows three longtime college friends who discover a mysterious, antique veil fabled to unite its bearer with her true love. After discovering a long-lost painting, museum curator Avery and new board member Peter investigate the artwork’s origins as they plan a gala to unveil it.

Starring Lacey Chabert, Kevin McGarry, Autumn Reeser and Alison Sweeney.

“The Wedding Veil” originally premiered on January 8, 2022.

‘Love Finds You’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Love Finds You” below:

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): A mislabeled package convinces jewelry designer Alex she’s found her ideal man, sending her and delivery driver Jack on a citywide search that helps them discover what they truly want.

Starring Aimeé Teegarden and Chris McNally.

“Love Finds You” originally premiered on August 22, 2026.

‘Two for Tee’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Two for Tee” below:

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Tee is a Chinese American pottery artist who meets new community center handyman Will. As she learns about her family’s traditions through art, can she and Will save the center from closure?

Starring Janel Parrish and Chris McNally.

“Two for Tee” originally premiered on March 21, 2026.

‘Villa Amore’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Villa Amore” below:

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Liara goes to Italy and impulsively buys the villa where her parents met. She soon learns she is in way over her head and must ask a lawyer-turned-handyman to help her renovate.

Starring Eloise Mumford and Kevin McGarry.

“Villa Amore” originally premiered on June 21, 2025.

‘Winter Castle’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Winter Castle” below:

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Born and raised in sunny California, Jenny is thrilled when her sister Meg decides to have a destination wedding at an ice hotel. Jenny is immediately entranced by the magical décor of the hotel and also finds herself instantly smitten with Craig, the handsome best man. Will the romance of the gorgeous wintry hotel bring them together?

Starring Emilie Ullerup and Kevin McGarry.

“Winter Castle” originally premiered on January 5, 2019.

‘Garage Sale Mysteries: Murder Takes the Stage’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT (ALL-NEW)

Check out the official preview for “Garage Sale Mysteries: Murder Takes the Stage” below:

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): One of the members of Jennifer Shannon’s true-crime book club is murdered during the group’s reenactment of the Lizzie Borden case.

Stars Lori Loughlin, Sarah Strange, Steve Bacic, Kevin O’Grady, Connor Stanhope and Eva Bourne.

“Garage Sale Mysteries: Murder Takes the Stage” originally premiered on September 19, 2026.

‘Romance at Hope Ranch’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Romance at Hope Ranch” below:

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Hope Morgan sets out to begin a new chapter of her life—fulfilling her childhood dream of running a ranch in the picturesque town of Ruidoso, New Mexico and reviving the beloved Giddy Up Gala.

Starring Alison Sweeney and Gabriel Hogan.

“Romance at Hope Ranch” originally premiered on February 28, 2026.