Lori Loughlin Reveals Whether More ‘Garage Sale Mysteries’ Are Coming As She Returns with First Movie in 6 Years

Hallmark Channel fans are eagerly anticipating the return of Lori Loughlin in “Garage Sale Mysteries: Murder Takes the Stage.”

The upcoming film will be the 17th in the franchise — and the first since 2020.

So yes, it’s been awhile since Rags to Riches owner Jennifer Shannon has solved a homicide.

‘Murder Takes the Stage’

In the latest film in the franchise, Jennifer’s true-crime book club is hosting a re-enactment of the Lizzie Borden murder case (which also happens to be the focus of Netflix‘s new season of “Monster”) when the evening takes a deadly turn.

For the former “Full House” star, stepping back into the role she’d played 16 times before, particularly after such a long absence, was sheer delight.

“It was the happiest day of my life,” she told TV Insider of her first day on the set of “Murder Takes the Stage.”

“I just was so grateful that the franchise was brought back, so grateful to reunite with the original cast, and I really, really liked the script,” Loughlin gushed.

“It’s going to feel like comfort food, but I think our script is elevated,” she added. “I mean, I love all the movies we’ve done, but I just feel like this is extra special.”

A Familiar Franchise

Hallmark

Despite all the years that have passed since the previous movie, Loughlin promised fans they’d find themselves in familiar territory — albeit with a few adjustments.

“There are changes in the sense that her children have gotten older,” she explained.

“The characters are empty nesters right now, so that’s a different chapter in their lives,” Loughlin continued. “But other than that, I think fans will be pleasantly surprised to see that the gang is intact, living their lives, still enjoying each other’s company, very much in each other’s lives, so there’s not a drastic change.”

In fact, when one of the producers pitched a storyline that featured Jennifer and husband Jason (Steve Bacic) having divorced in the interim, she immediately kiboshed it.

“You cannot do that,” she insisted. “That is not what our audience wants to see.”

According to Loughlin, “If the formula and the template are not broken, don’t fix it. All we need to do is a good mystery, and that’s what we’ve done.”

More Mysteries?

Hallmark

Getting the old band together has been a joy for Loughlin, who admitted she was thrilled to reunite with her “Garage Sale Mysteries” co-stars after so many years.

“They’re just such accomplished actors, and they bring so much to the material,” she shared.

As for whether there will be more “Garage Sale Mysteries” to come, Loughlin remains hopeful.

“I think we’re talking about possibly doing more,” she revealed, “but until we get that green light, anything can happen.”

A Return to Hope Valley

Hallmark Lori Loughlin in “When Calls the Heart”

Of course, “Garage Sale Mysteries” isn’t the Loughlin’s only Hallmark Channel return.

She’s also been confirmed to return to “When Calls the Heart” for Season 14.

“They really nurtured this to be as good as it could possibly be, and I’m grateful for that,” she told TV Insider. “I’m grateful to Hallmark for giving me this opportunity again.”

“Garage Sale Mysteries: Murder Takes the Stage” premieres Saturday, September 19 on Hallmark Channel.