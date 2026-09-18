Gwyneth Paltrow & Husband Brad Falchuk Share Rare PDA Moment While Out in NYC: Photos

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk looked every bit the loved-up couple during a rare public outing in New York City.

The 53-year-old actress and her 55-year-old husband were spotted sharing a sweet kiss as they strolled through the city together.

Photos shared by Deuxmoi show the pair standing close together before Paltrow leaned in to plant a passionate kiss on Falchuk. At one point, the husband and wife appeared to be deep in conversation as they walked side by side.

Paltrow and Falchuk have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, with the couple rarely photographed together outside of red carpet events.

Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk Relationship Timeline

Paltrow and Falchuk first met in 2010 when the actress made a guest appearance as substitute teacher Holly Holliday on “Glee.” What started as a guest role eventually became a recurring one for Paltrow, who went on to appear in five episodes of the series.

In 2020, Falchuk opened up about his and Paltrow’s early connection. “She’s stunning and she’s charming and she’s completely disarming,” he told Harper’s Bazaar. “We had similar enough backgrounds — a little bit Jewish, a little bit East Coast, her dad was a TV producer — and so we just sort of developed this really lovely friendship.”

Paltrow and Falchuk officially started dating in the summer of 2014, and went public with their romance the following year.

In January 2018, the couple confirmed that they got engaged. Paltrow opened up about her engagement, admitting that she loved getting to plan a wedding for the first time after missing out on the experience when she eloped with Chris Martin for their first marriage.

“I’ve never had a wedding or any of these fun, like, bride kind of things,” the actress told ABC News. “So I’m really enjoying myself. It’s a very happy time, I have to say.”

Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk’s Marriage

Gege Akutami/Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk

Paltrow and Falchuk tied the knot in September 2018 in an intimate ceremony in the Hamptons, New York, attended by 70 of their closest family and friends, per Goop.

Following their wedding, Paltrow and Falchuk decided to live separately, a decision they ultimately regretted.

“One thing we did that was maybe a little bit different was, we got married and then didn’t move in together for a year,” Falchuk revealed on the Goop podcast. “Would you have done the same thing this time ― again?”

“I don’t think so,” Paltrow admitted. “I mean, I think at the time, we really felt like we were doing the right thing. We were trying to kind of land the plane very, very gently and slowly and get everybody on board. But I’m not sure that it didn’t just prolong that thing of like, we don’t know what we’re doing.”

Falchuk added that their choice backfired a bit, especially when it came to the kids in their blended family.

“I think it just gives the kids too much power,” he explained. “Which is the opposite of what you want to do. You want them to have agency, I think. Again, as you say, don’t be prescriptive. I think them having agency is really important. But power, to actually keep these two adults from living together? I think it made them more uncomfortable and more like, ‘OK, this is not something that is solid.'”