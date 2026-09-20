Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence on ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Cancellation: ‘It Healed Me

Viewers of beloved Netflix hit “Sweet Magnolias” are still coming to terms with the recent news that the show had been cancelled after five seasons.

As the news sinks in, the series’ stars have been taking to social media to pay tribute to the show while saying goodbye.

Jamie Lynn Spears

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Among them has been Jamie Lynn Spears, who shared a heartfelt Instagram post about what her years on the show had meant to her.

“I can’t put into words how much the people who make up our Sweet Mags family mean to me, and that’s not just the producers, cast, crew, & @Netflix who are like actual family at this point, but also each of you who watched and became a part of our family as well,” wrote Spears, who played nurse and single mom Noreen Fitzgibbons on the show.

“It’s so rare to have 5 seasons straight be #1 around the whole world, in a business where getting a 2nd season of anything is almost impossible these days,” observed the “Dancing With the Stars” alum.

A Career Comeback with ‘Sweet Magnolias’

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Spears’ role in “Sweet Magnolia” represented a career comeback, her first acting role in more than a decade. Previously, Spears had starred in beloved teen comedy “Zoey 101” until becoming pregnant at 16 with daughter Maddie, which changed her life’s trajectory.

“Maddie was in middle school, & Ivey was a little baby, still breastfeeding when the producers were just crazy enough to give this insecure but hopeful young mama a chance, and little did they know they were actually giving a part of myself ‘life’ again, a part of myself I desperately needed and it healed me in ways that allowed me to grow as an actress, but most importantly as a person and a mother,” Spears wrote in her Instagram post.

“I was given the gift of being able to provide for my family, doing something I was proud of, surrounded by people I respected and loved while creating something we all valued,” she continued. “I owe it all to each and every person who loved Serenity, and the people who made it what it was, Thank you, Thank you, Thank you, I’m so grateful to be a part of this magical family and that’s something that will never end🤍🤍.”

More Tributes

Spears wasn’t the only “Sweet Magnolias” alum to say goodbye to the show via social media, with various cast members responding to the cancellation.

That included star Joanna Garcia Switzer, who wrote, “‘Sweet Magnolias’ came into my world during a chapter that held some of my deepest loss and, somehow, some of my greatest joy. I lost both of my parents during those early seasons, and in a time when I wasn’t always sure how to keep moving forward, Serenity gave me somewhere to go. These people gave me somewhere to belong.”

Other stars who shared their thoughts about the show coming to an end have included Chris Medlin, Dion Johnstone and Logan Allen, in addition to “Sweet Magnolias” director and executive producer Norman Buckley.