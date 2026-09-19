‘Sweet Magnolias’ Cast Responds to Netflix Cancellation: ‘Chapters End, But the Story Doesn’t’

Fans of beloved Netflix series “Sweet Magnolias” were stunned by the recent news that the streamer was cancelling the show after five seasons.

While fans quickly took to social media to express their disappointment with the decision, so too did the series’ stars.

The End of the Line

A message to fans from the official “Sweet Magnolias” Instagram confirmed the news.

“All grand adventures must eventually end, and here, dear friends, is where ours does. Sweet Magnolias is now complete with five seasons streaming on Netflix,” added the message.

“Serenity is for you,” the statement continued. “Every moment of laughter, of heartbreak, or anger, of joy was for you. While this journey may be complete, the Sweet Magnolias will always be there for you when you need them most. Serenity will always be happy to see you. Keep pouring it out!”

Chris Medlin

Chris Medlin portrayed Isaac on “Sweet Magnolias,” and paid tribute to the show.

“The people, the people, the people! That’s what will always make Sweet Magnolias so special,” Medlin wrote in an Instagram post.

“Thank you to this team of creators, our showrunner, writers, and producers over at Netflix for trusting me with this adventure,” he continued.

“When I booked Sweet Magnolias in 2019, I was an offstage understudy and swing for the original cast of ‘Mean Girls’ on Broadway, and I never could’ve imagined the gift that I was about to be given,” he added. “Isaac isn’t even from the original book series, but still he found home in Serenity. The past seven years and five seasons of this show are something I will treasure forever. This Serenity family has been with me through innumerable chapters and you have truly changed my life.” For Medlin, he stressed that he has “nothin but love” for his onscreen persona. “It was an honor to exist and play and learn through your journey. Your kindness. Your earnestness. Your gentleness. I hope that I did you justice for the other Isaacs out there. I will carry you with me for the rest of my life.”

Dion Johnstone

Dion Johnstone played Eric, love interest to Heather Headley’s Helen Decatur.

“To the ones who watched it twice. Three times. Who put it on with their mother and their daughter in the same room,” he wrote via Instagram.

“Sweet Magnolias is complete, and before anything else, I want to talk to you. You stopped me in airports and grocery stores and parks to tell me what this town meant to you. … That was the whole job,” he added. “Bringing some joy and some tears into your homes. To have served you in that way has been a privilege I do not take lightly.” He concluded, “Sad to see this world end. Grateful beyond measure to have lived in it. Serenity is still there whenever you need it.”

Logan Allen

“Sweet Magnolias has truly changed my life. Not only has this show grown me as an actor, but also as a young man,” wrote Logan Allen, who played Kyle. “The friendships I’ve made will last forever. Truly love this family.”

He added, “Kyle opened me up to so many different things I don’t even know where to begin. I truly grew up beside him, and man what a journey it was. … To the cast, mannnn you guys truly blow me away. Not only is this the most talented group of people I’ve ever been surrounded with, but the nicest, humblest, and most loving. This isn’t the end, we’ll all have a little reunion soon.”

Norman Buckley

Also commenting on the show’s end was Norman Buckley, executive producer and director of “Sweet Magnolias.”

“Sweet Magnolias’ has come to an end. Thank you to JoAnna, Brooke, and Heather, and to every actor and crew member who helped build the town of Serenity,” he wrote via Instagram.

“Some of the closest relationships of my life came out of these last few years in Atlanta, the kind that don’t need a call sheet to keep going,” he added. “The show gave me something else, too: a structure to return to, season after season, while I cared for my mother in her final years. That mattered more than the job itself and I’m very grateful.”

Buckley concluded, “And here’s the lesson: chapters end, but the story doesn’t. There’s more ahead. My love to everyone I worked with and to everyone who watched. Now onwards.”