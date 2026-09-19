Celine Dion, 58, Seen Barefoot on the Hood of a Car With the Biggest Smile on Her Face

Celine Dion’s return to the spotlight has been successful, and she looks to be loving the attention from her fans and the paparazzi as she spends time in Paris, France, for her new residency. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Dion was seen standing barefoot on the hood of a car, looking happier than ever!

The photos were published on Saturday, September 19, and show Dion wearing loose black trousers, a black top, and a khaki jacket, while she climbs onto a black car and shows off her dance moves. Her hair is tied up in a bun. In other photos, the “My Heart Will Go On” singer can be seen lying on the car’s hood, smiling widely for the cameras, and another joyful moment shows her apparently dancing or clapping.

Fans have loved getting a glimpse of Dion, and she has made sure to enthusiastically greet them when she can. Her return to the limelight comes after she has been open about her health struggles. She was diagnosed with the neurological disorder stiff person syndrome (SPS) in 2022.

The singer began her residency on September 12, 2026, and it will run until October 17, 2026. Due to popular demand, she will perform again from May 8, 2027, until May 29, 2027. The new residency marks the second time that Dion has performed in around six years, making her return to the public eye even more special.

Celine Dion Returns to the Limelight

During her residency performance, Dion made a vulnerable speech mid-concert. “I had promised myself not to cry. Here we are… I’m standing on stage in this city that I love so much, thanks to your support and your love,” she said, the Daily Mail reports. “I have to admit, though, that the road was rocky. The journey was longer than expected, with unplanned stops along the way. But I hung in there. A faint ray of light in the distance, deep in the mountains. I believed in it. And here it is. The sun – the sun is here. The sun, right in front of me.”

She continued, “I made a promise to be back on stage. So here I am, singing for you and singing for me, singing live! Thank you so very much for your support, your patience and if I may say so, I am everything I am because you loved me.”

This is not the first time Dion has spoken about her health struggles and the impact that they have had on her life. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, published on August 18, she described her diagnosis as “a progressive condition,” but she revealed she does not like to call it a “disease.” The symptoms began as early as 2020 and led to Dion having to cancel performances. She felt guilty and stepped back from the public eye. During this time, she embraced nature.

“I love trees so much, and I had this vision of myself trying to disappear through the leaves,” she said. “I was trying to tell them, I’m sorry, I don’t have any apples to give you anymore.” But she heard a voice that gave her a valuable piece of information. “But we did not come for the apples; we came for the tree,” it said. Harper’s Bazaar called Dion’s moment a “true revelation” for the singer.