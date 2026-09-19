‘Next Gen NYC’ Reunion Revisits Friendships, Relationships and Standout Season Moments

The “Next Gen NYC” cast reunited to look back on a season filled with evolving friendships, relationships and memorable moments.

Part 1 of the Bravo reunion brought the group together in a full reunion studio. This was something “BravBros” hosts Steel Russell and Shooter viewed as a sign of how quickly the series has grown.

“This show deserves the big room,” Russell said during the podcast’s reunion recap.

The reunion gave the cast an opportunity to revisit several moments from the season. They also shared new perspective on where their relationships stand today.

Riley Burruss and Ariana Biermann Revisit Their Friendship

One of the early conversations focused on Riley Burruss and Ariana Biermann. These two addressed how their friendship changed during the season.

Russell and Shooter noted that the conversation remained relatively calm. Ultimately, it gave Riley additional perspective about what happened during filming.

The cast also revisited Riley’s memorable night with Georgia McCann. Gia Giudice offered her perspective and pointed out that Georgia had received criticism from several members of the group throughout the season.

The BravFBros appreciated Gia adding another point of view to the conversation. By the end of the discussion, Riley appeared to better understand what happened after seeing more of the footage.

Charlie Zakkour Brings His Personality to the Reunion

Charlie Zakkour became another major presence during Part 1. The cast revisited several of his biggest moments and relationships from the season.

Charlie continued to stand by his perspective while delivering quick responses throughout the reunion.

Shooter praised what Charlie brings to the series from an entertainment standpoint. He also called him a “top tier reality star” as a character.

“He’s the most entertaining one here,” Shooter said.

Charlie and Georgia also had an opportunity to revisit their friendship and the conversations surrounding their respective business ideas.

Bravo NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 22: Liam Obergfoll attends as the cast of Bravo’s Next Gen NYC visits the Empire State Building on June 22, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Gia Giudice and Brooks Marks Speak Up

Gia emerged as another prominent voice during Part 1.

The BravBros praised her composure and willingness to offer perspective when other cast members discussed their experiences.

“She’s very put together. She’s very composed,” Shooter said.

Brooks Marks also made an effort to speak up more throughout the reunion. He and Shai Fruchter revisited a misunderstanding involving information Shai shared with Charlie before filming.

Russell gave Brooks credit for arriving prepared to participate in the reunion conversations and show more of his personality.

“The fact that he came in ready to work, I was like, ‘Okay, I can get on board,’” Russell said.

With several relationships and season moments still left to unpack, Part 1 set up plenty of material for the second installment.

Russell called it a “fantastic first episode,” while Shooter praised the cast’s ability to make virtually any conversation entertaining. The first installment also showed how comfortable the cast has become sharing their perspectives while navigating their new reality television experience.