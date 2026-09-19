‘Big Brother 28’ Melody Morris Gains New Path After Huge Double Eviction Move

Melody Morris may have changed the trajectory of her “Big Brother 28” game in a matter of minutes.

Following the season’s double eviction, “Big Brother” alums Cory Wurtenberger and America Lopez reacted to the results during a Twitch livestream and discussed how Melody emerged from the chaotic night in a stronger position.

Melody won two competitions during the double eviction before playing a major role in Yash Patel’s elimination. Wurtenberger called the sequence a major boost for her game.

“First of all, two comp wins, huge,” he said.

Melody Morris Makes a Major ‘Big Brother 28’ Move

The double eviction forced the remaining houseguests to make decisions quickly, but Melody gained power at exactly the right moment.

After winning the Blockbuster competition, Melody followed it up with the Head of Household victory. She ultimately put Yash in danger after he had previously nominated her.

During the Twitch update, Wurtenberger argued that targeting Yash made sense for Melody because of his strength in competitions and the threat he posed to her path forward.

“Melody got Yash out,” he said. “He’s like the comp beast of the season. Are you kidding me? No, this is huge.”

Yash’s eviction also gave Melody a move she could potentially point to if she reaches the final two and has to make her case to the jury.

Cory Wurtenberger Sees a New Path for Melody Morris

Before the double eviction, Wurtenberger questioned whether Melody could win a jury vote against many of the remaining players. After the night’s events, however, he saw considerably more potential.

“She has a legit shot now,” Wurtenberger said.

Wurtenberger and Lopez specifically discussed the possibility of Melody sitting beside Drew Campbell at the end. Wurtenberger believed several jurors could potentially favor Melody in that matchup, particularly after she took out one of the season’s strongest competitors.

That marks a significant shift for Melody as “Big Brother 28” enters its final stretch. Instead of simply surviving another round, she now has competition victories and an eviction she can directly connect to her own decisions.

CBS America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger

The ‘Big Brother 28’ Final Five Remains Wide Open

Melody’s improved position comes as the final five remains unpredictable.

During their Twitch discussion, Wurtenberger and Lopez also considered Taylor Brown’s path forward, with Wurtenberger suggesting that Taylor could potentially find herself in the final three depending on how the next round unfolds.

Meanwhile, Rick Devens and Dee Valladares remain in the game alongside Drew, leaving several different combinations possible as the houseguests approach the finale.

Wurtenberger noted that the season still has plenty of intrigue despite reaching the final five, something that does not always happen so late in the game.

For Melody, the double eviction provided more than safety. It gave her an opportunity to reshape how the jury could view her game.

After spending much of the season searching for an opening, Melody enters the final five with momentum, two fresh competition wins and one of the season’s biggest evictions attached to her résumé.