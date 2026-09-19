‘Big Brother 28’ Devens Targets Drew as Dee Faces Major Endgame Decision

Rick Devens has officially taken control of the “Big Brother 28” final five, putting Drew Campbell and Melody Morris in danger as the season races toward its conclusion.

On RHAP’s Sept. 19 “Big Brother 28 Saturday Live Feed Update,” Taran Armstrong and Jacob Jones broke down Day 74 following the season’s double eviction.

Devens was confirmed as the winner of the tiny Head of Household competition, giving him power at a crucial point in the game. He ultimately nominated Drew and Melody for eviction.

However, the nominations may only be the beginning of a much more complicated endgame.

Rick Devens Puts Drew and Melody on the Block

Devens’ HOH victory came after he survived the double eviction by winning another crucial Veto.

With only five houseguests remaining, Armstrong explained why putting Drew directly on the block was important for Devens’ strategy.

Leaving Drew unnominated could create additional danger depending on the Veto result. Drew has repeatedly demonstrated his ability to advocate for himself and work different relationships inside the house, making him a potentially unpredictable player to leave with too many options.

Drew also fought to avoid the block before nominations, making his case and pushing for a path that could keep him safe.

Armstrong and Jones discussed how Drew’s persistence came close to changing the conversation, even if it did not ultimately stop Devens from nominating him.

Paramount Drew Campbell and Melody Morris in the “Big Brother” house during Season 28, Episode 18

Dee Valladares Faces a Difficult Endgame Choice

While Devens holds the HOH power, Dee Valladares could face one of the most consequential decisions of the round.

Dee has discussed going along with a plan that could send Melody out before Drew. Jones questioned whether that move would actually benefit Dee, especially with so few players remaining.

Keeping Drew could leave another strong and potentially disloyal player in the game at a point when every relationship matters.

The decision becomes even more complicated because Dee and Devens may not remain loyal to each other until the end.

According to Armstrong and Jones’ recap, both have privately considered cutting the other at final three.

That creates a delicate situation for Dee. Working with Devens can provide short-term stability, but she must also consider which combination of players gives her the strongest path through the remaining rounds.

The Final Veto Could Change Everything

Nothing is guaranteed before the Power of Veto.

At final five, the Veto winner can dramatically reshape the eviction because there are so few replacement options available. A victory by Drew or Melody would force Devens to reconsider his nominations and could give another houseguest significant influence over who leaves.

The accelerated schedule created by the curse twist also gives the players less time to reconsider their decisions before the next eviction.

Drew has already shown that he intends to keep fighting for his position, while Dee must decide whether following Devens’ preferred plan also serves her own game.

With the final four within reach, one Veto result or changed vote could reshape the entire “Big Brother 28” endgame.