‘Big Brother 28’ Barrett Pfeiffer Has No Regrets About Turning on the Icons

Barrett Pfeiffer may be out of the “Big Brother 28” house, but he stands by one of his biggest moves of the season.

Following his eviction, Barrett opened up to Parade’s Mike Bloom about his decision to turn against the Icons alliance and nominate Angela Murray, Dee Valladares and Rick Devens during his Head of Household reign.

Despite becoming the next juror after taking the shot, Barrett said he would make the same decision again.

“I would do that again. I would do it a million times,” Barrett told Parade.

Barrett Pfeiffer Stands By His ‘Big Brother 28’ HOH Move

Barrett spent much of the season working alongside the returning reality TV players, but he became increasingly concerned about his position within their alliance.

He told Parade that he believed he started near the bottom of the group. Although his relationships with the Icons strengthened as the season progressed, Barrett knew they were maintaining other connections that could eventually threaten his game.

Once Barrett finally won HOH, he decided he could not pass up the opportunity to target some of the house’s biggest threats.

“I didn’t know if I was ever going to have an HoH reign again this season,” he explained.

Barrett nominated Angela, Dee and Devens, with Yash Patel as his planned replacement nominee if one of them came off the block.

The move did not ultimately produce the outcome Barrett wanted. Dee successfully campaigned to Yash and Taylor Brown, and the vote shifted, leaving Barrett blindsided during his own HOH.

Still, Barrett said he saw a potential winning path created by making the move and understood the risk involved.

“Do I regret putting any of them up on the block when I had a chance to? Absolutely not,” he said.

Paramount Barrett Pfeiffer, Drew Campbell, Rick Devens, and Angela Murray for “Big Brother” Season 28

Mallory Aurichio’s Eviction Changed Barrett’s Game

Barrett also explained that Mallory Aurichio’s eviction played a major role in changing how he viewed his position.

Earlier in the season, Barrett had been willing to lose Mallory if it benefited his alliance. As their friendship strengthened, however, he worked to bring Mallory and the Icons together.

He believed the Mosh Pit alliance could create a clear route toward the end of the game. When that relationship quickly fell apart and Mallory was evicted during Dee’s second HOH, Barrett reconsidered his priorities.

“My game changed from that moment,” Barrett told Parade.

He acknowledged that emotion contributed to his decision but defended emotional gameplay as part of the “Big Brother” experience.

Barrett Pfeiffer Expects His Relationships to Survive the Game

Despite the strategic betrayals, Barrett does not appear interested in carrying the tension into life outside the house.

He described his relationship with Dee as particularly strong before he turned against the Icons. Although Dee reacted emotionally to his nominations, Barrett said he understood why she felt betrayed.

He also believes their friendship will recover outside the competition.

“I know that it’s all love at the end of the day,” Barrett said, adding that emotions naturally run high inside the “Big Brother” house.

Barrett’s game may have ended shortly after his biggest swing, but he left the house standing behind the decision that defined his final weeks.