‘Big Brother 28’ Yash Patel Says BB Bribe ‘Neutralized’ His Game

Yash Patel believes one “Big Brother 28” twist dramatically changed the way he could play the game.

Following his double-eviction exit, Yash spoke to Parade’s Mike Bloom about the “BB Bribe” and the restrictions it placed on his strategy.

Although the twist provided Yash with temporary safety, he said accepting the deal eventually limited the moves he could make.

“I think the ‘BB Bribe’ kind of neutralized me,” Yash told Parade. “It felt like I was a lion in a cage.”

Paramount Yash Patel for “Big Brother” Season 28

Yash Patel Says the ‘BB Bribe’ Changed His Strategy

Yash initially rejected a bribe offered by Dee Valladares during his first Head of Household reign. However, the circumstances changed when Dee later held power and Yash found himself vulnerable.

Yash ultimately accepted a deal that provided him with safety and money in exchange for agreeing not to nominate the Icons during his next HOH.

While the agreement protected him in the short term, Yash said it made subsequent competitions difficult to navigate.

“I was going into these competitions knowing it wasn’t in my best interest to win, which is a horrible feeling,” he explained.

Despite those restrictions, Yash remained one of the season’s strongest competitors, collecting six competition wins across five weeks.

Without the bribe, Yash said his second HOH nominations would have looked completely different. Instead of nominating Barrett Pfeiffer and Melody Morris, he said he would have put Drew Campbell, Dee and Rick Devens on the block.

Yash Patel Stands By His Decision to Keep Dee Valladares

Yash also reflected on another major decision: joining Taylor Brown in evicting Angela Murray instead of Dee.

Even after his own eviction, Yash maintained that keeping Dee was the correct move for his game.

“I still think that was the right decision,” he said.

Yash believed Dee genuinely wanted to target Barrett, Drew and Melody after Barrett nominated her. He viewed her as someone who could work with him and Taylor while targeting players who threatened their games.

Although Yash eventually went home while sitting beside Dee, he said that outcome did not change the reasoning behind the original decision.

Yash Patel Praises Rick Devens’ ‘Big Brother 28’ Game

Yash had particularly strong praise for Devens when asked to describe the remaining houseguests.

“Tactician and masterclass,” Yash said of the “Survivor” alum.

He praised Devens’ competition ability and social strategy, calling him a “magician” who has proven capable of convincing other houseguests to follow his plans.

Yash also had warm words for Taylor, calling her the “realest person in the house” and saying he has “a lot of love” for his close ally.

Yash’s six competition victories helped him repeatedly survive difficult positions throughout “Big Brother 28.” While the BB Bribe altered his strategic options, he left the game standing behind several of his biggest decisions.

Yash’s exit came during a fast-moving double eviction after Devens won the Veto and Melody nominated Yash as the replacement. Drew ultimately cast the deciding vote against him, ending Yash’s run shortly after his second Head of Household reign.