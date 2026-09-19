Dave & Jenny Marrs Open Up About Heartbreaking Loss: ‘There Has Been So Much Heaviness’

Dave and Jenny Marrs are reflecting on the one-year anniversary of Dave’s mother Donna’s death. The HGTV stars opened up about the weight of their grief over the past year as they navigated the many “firsts” without her and continued to honor her memory.

Dave Marrs Shares Touching Tribute to His Mother

On September 19, Dave took to Instagram with an emotional tribute to his late mother.

“It’s been one year today since we said our final goodbye to you Mom,” he wrote in the caption. “There hasn’t been a single day where you haven’t been in my thoughts and prayers.”

Dave continued, “I wish you could’ve been here for our family fishing trip. I wish you could’ve seen the boys go to state in Soccer, your cheers would’ve been incredible. I wish you could’ve seen Charlotte’s first volleyball game, and Luke’s first soccer game, and how Sylvie led her team so well in basketball.”

“I know you are watching us from above, but I’m going to be selfish and say it’s not fair. I want you here,” the HGTV star noted.

“I can’t wait for the day where I get to give you a big kiss and hug and talk about all those days and trips and games that I couldn’t talk to you. We will definitely have a lot of catching up to do! Love you Mom,” Dave added.

Jenny Marrs Reflects on the Year Since Donna’s Passing

Jenny also took to Instagram with a heartfelt message about navigating grief over the past year.

“Well, we did it. We made it through the past 365 days without you, Donna,” she wrote. “It’s an understatement to say that we weren’t ready to say goodbye but I think you’d be proud of the way we have stumbled through our grief and still managed to show up for our lives despite the haze of sorrow.”

Jenny reflected on getting through “firsts,” noting how “the holidays felt insurmountable without you but we did it.” They carried on with sports, a school Christmas program that Jenny said she “sobbed through,” and ushering in a new year — all without her beloved mother-in-law. In 2026, the oldest Marrs boys went to State for soccer and their family “even made it through the trip to Normandy” that Donna was supposed to go on.

“We made it through fishing in Alaska even though we couldn’t hear your excitement over each catch. We made it through the new school year and days at the lake and Charlotte starting to play volleyball. Incredulously, we made it all the way here to the one-year mark,” the HGTV star shared.

“But, goodness, it hasn’t been easy,” she admitted. “There has been so much heaviness and so many tears. We talk about you all the time. We find ourselves saying ‘Nana would’ve loved this’ so often. Because you loved everything we did together. You always were the sunshine and the joy and the fun. Your dances and made-up songs and cheers from the stands were woven deeply into the fabric of who we are as a family and we had to fight our way back to joyfulness without you.”

Jenny explained that calling her just “mother-in-law doesn’t feel right” because Donna was so much more.

“It’s not enough. It doesn’t describe our friendship or the way you truly were the gift of a second mom to me,” the “Fixer to Fabulous” star wrote. “You were the kids’ Nana and confidant. You were laughter and inside jokes. You were selfless and generous. You were the one who cleaned out the fridge and organized the pantry as a surprise when we were out of town. You intuitively knew what I needed before I would have to ask. You taught me so much about motherhood and life and how to live and love well.”

Jenny added, “Rest easy. We will keep on keeping on here. We all love and miss you so very, very much. Until we are together again. 🫶”