HGTV’s Jenny Marrs Reflects on 1-Year Anniversary of Heartbreaking Family Loss

It’s been one year since HGTV stars Dave and Jenny Marrs suffered a devastating loss when Dave’s mother passed away. The “Fixer to Fabulous” star is reflecting on the anniversary of that difficult day, remembering her mother-in-law fondly through a sweet soccer tradition that has stayed with her family.

Jenny Marrs Reflects on Anniversary of Family Loss in Touching Post

On September 18, Jenny took to Instagram to share how an everyday parenting task reminded her of her late mother-in-law.

“I was in charge of soccer snacks last night. I brought frozen strawberries and granola bars because Donna Marrs never, ever missed a soccer game and she always brought frozen strawberries and something sweet,” Jenny wrote. “Somewhere along the way, it became her soccer game tradition.”

She continued, “Tomorrow marks one year without her earth side and, while this week has been very heavy, she felt so near last night. The gorgeous sky + the rain we have been waiting for felt like a beautiful wink from Heaven. 🥹”

The HGTV star added, “It turns out, the little things like soccer snacks really are the big things, after all. 🫶”

In the video, Jenny explained, “Our kids have played on these fields since they were itty bitty — and Dave’s mom never ever missed a game. She always showed up and always brought frozen strawberries and a sweet treat.”

She continued, “So last night, when I was in charge of Luke’s snacks for his game, I packed frozen strawberries, of course, and his favorite granola bars.”

“Tomorrow marks one year without Donna earth side and we’re missing her so much this week, but I’m so thankful for little things like soccer snacks that keep her memory alive,” Jenny added.

Fans lit up the comments section with sweet messages. “It’s lovely Jenny that you’re keeping her ‘game snacks’ legacy alive,” one fan wrote. “Sending you all much love and thoughts for tomorrow as you remember Dave’s Mum on her first anniversary.”

Jenny Marrs Shared a Touching Sign That Reminded Her of Dave’s Mom

On June 10, Marrs took to Instagram to share an emotional experience during a family trip that was supposed to include her mother-in-law.

“Three summers ago, we visited Normandy, leaving with a deep sense of awe and reverence. After hearing about our time away, Dave’s parents decided they would really love to visit,” she wrote in the caption.

Unfortunately, she shared, “We cancelled the trip when Donna’s health declined quicker than any of us anticipated.”

The HGTV star noted, “This past year of grief has felt debilitating at times yet it has also forced us to face the reality of all humanity: We aren’t promised tomorrow. We make choices now based on that reality and when we decided late last fall to bring Dave’s dad here, fulfilling the wish to stand on these shores even if it meant doing so without his beloved, we planned with heavy and hopeful hearts.”

“We knew this trip would be emotional and bittersweet,” Jenny noted.

During a visit to a church, they felt Donna’s presence. “When Luke found a euro (‘penny’) at the foot of the candle stand where we lit candles in Nana’s memory, it felt like a God wink and reminder: we aren’t alone,” she wrote. “We carry her with us, God is with us and we can walk forward in Hope. The veil felt thin.”

“I will never forget that moment and will treasure this ‘penny’ always,” the HGTV star added.

In the post, she noted in text over the photos: “Just after the candles were lit and a prayer was said, the sun started shining brightly through the stained glass window panes. And, Luke looked down to find ‘a penny.’ Whenever Nana would find a penny, she would say it was her mom’s way of reminding her she loved her. It felt like her way of reminding us: we carry her love, always.”