Keke Palmer Recalls Feeling “Horrified” the First Time Her Baby Son Became Sick

Keke Palmer remembers the fear she experienced the first time her son, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton Jackson, became sick as a baby.

“I was horrified,” the Emmy-winning actress told People. “It’s a feeling that can come back to you so quickly.”

Palmer, 33, said the experience felt overwhelming because her infant depended on her for comfort and medical decisions.

“This is the first time that you’ve ever loved somebody like this, and they’re so helpless in this situation,” she said.

Motherhood Forced Keke to Make Difficult Decisions

Palmer described the moment as an abrupt realization that she was now the adult responsible for another person’s well-being.

“Every millennial now that’s a parent is like, ‘I’m the new adult?’” she joked to the outlet. “What do you mean I’m the one who has to make these extreme decisions about somebody’s life—somebody that I love so much?”

The actress said her parents, Sharon and Lawrence “Larry” Palmer, remain an important source of guidance. They share lessons while encouraging Keke to trust her judgment.

“They tell me what they did, but they also empower me to figure it out on my own,” she explained.

Keke Partnered With Sanofi Ahead of RSV Season

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Palmer spoke through a partnership with Sanofi promoting Beyfortus ahead of respiratory syncytial virus season.

She learned about the preventive antibody during Leo’s pediatrician appointment. According to the product’s website, Beyfortus is intended to help protect babies entering their first RSV season against serious lung infections caused by the virus.

Palmer said discussing Beyfortus with Leo’s doctor helped her determine the approach that felt right for her family.

“Obviously, like any mother, you’re scared and you want to figure out the best way to help your baby,” she said.

Keke Announced Her Pregnancy on “Saturday Night Live”

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Palmer revealed that she was pregnant while hosting “Saturday Night Live” on December 3, 2022.

After addressing online speculation during her opening monologue, she pulled back her coat to reveal her baby bump as the audience cheered.

“I’ve got to say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you, but it’s even worse when they’re correct,” she joked.

Palmer welcomed Leo in February 2023 and announced his arrival by sharing family photographs on Instagram.

Who Is Leo’s Father?

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Leo’s father is fitness instructor and actor Darius Jackson.

Palmer and Jackson reportedly began dating in 2021 after meeting through his brother, actor Sarunas Jackson. They largely kept their romance private before appearing together publicly and preparing to become parents.

Their relationship ended in 2023. The former couple later faced a highly publicized personal and legal dispute, but Palmer subsequently said they had reached a healthier place as co-parents.

In a 2024 interview with “CBS Mornings,” she expressed gratitude that she and Jackson could “coexist and show up” for Leo, calling their ability to prioritize their son “a real blessing.”

Now 3, Leo frequently appears in his mother’s social media posts and podcast clips. Palmer’s latest reflections show that although the earliest parenting decisions frightened her, she continues approaching motherhood with support, information and the willingness to trust herself.